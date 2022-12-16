ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Board Member Quits After Refusing to Vote for ‘Cis White Male’ President

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
Copyright Jeff Seltzer Photography

Pennsylvania school board member Jennifer Solot resigned from her post earlier this week after causing controversy for saying she wouldn’t support a “cis, white male” as board president. Solot, who’s been on the Upper Moreland School District board for five years, said at a meeting on Dec. 6 that electing “the only cis, white male” on the board for the top job “sends the wrong message to our community.” “It is important that we practice what we preach,” she continued. “And that our words have strength when they are spoken, whether we speak them from the neighborhood sidewalks or from behind these tables.” Despite saying that Greg D’Elia would be an “excellent president,” she said she’d vote for incumbent Board President April Stainback, who has done an “exemplary job as president.” Days later, the district said Solot’s remarks had a “significant impact on the community.” “As a result of this incident, Ms. Solot has decided to resign from the board effective January 2, 2023. She wishes to apologize for her poorly chosen words and does not want to be a distraction from the great things happening in our schools on a daily basis. The district thanks Ms. Solot for her five years of service to the Upper Moreland community as a board member,” the statement said.

Leo Gort
4d ago

I guess she wants someone like the energy thief who just got fired. Funny how he wore a men’s suit to court instead of his regular clothes. Seems hypocritical to me. Lmao

Gary Dunn
4d ago

Good. She is not a responsible representative of the public.

A Coates
3d ago

she made her point....whether a man or a woman identifies as a certain sex doesn't matter. these uber uninformed people of all parties have to go. embarrassed to be from philly right now

