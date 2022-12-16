School Board Member Quits After Refusing to Vote for ‘Cis White Male’ President

Copyright Jeff Seltzer Photography

Pennsylvania school board member Jennifer Solot resigned from her post earlier this week after causing controversy for saying she wouldn’t support a “cis, white male” as board president. Solot, who’s been on the Upper Moreland School District board for five years, said at a meeting on Dec. 6 that electing “the only cis, white male” on the board for the top job “sends the wrong message to our community.” “It is important that we practice what we preach,” she continued. “And that our words have strength when they are spoken, whether we speak them from the neighborhood sidewalks or from behind these tables.” Despite saying that Greg D’Elia would be an “excellent president,” she said she’d vote for incumbent Board President April Stainback, who has done an “exemplary job as president.” Days later, the district said Solot’s remarks had a “significant impact on the community.” “As a result of this incident, Ms. Solot has decided to resign from the board effective January 2, 2023. She wishes to apologize for her poorly chosen words and does not want to be a distraction from the great things happening in our schools on a daily basis. The district thanks Ms. Solot for her five years of service to the Upper Moreland community as a board member,” the statement said.

Read it at NBC News