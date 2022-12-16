ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

Nearly two weeks after a fatal shooting outside a Clayton County party attended by hundreds of local high school students, police have shared security video of the suspect.

The Dec. 3 shooting at the ECM Event Hall in Morrow claimed the life of 15-year-old Laila Harris, Clayton police said. The suspect has not been publicly identified, but police believe the person was removed from the party before returning and firing multiple shots into the crowded area.

One of those shots hit Harris, a student at Sprayberry High School in Cobb County, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Security camera footage released by police Friday shows the suspect wearing a light-colored beanie with short dreadlocks. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the alleged shooter to contact them.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The footage shows multiple people at the top of the video frame milling around outside the ECM building before the shooting starts. When the gunshots begin, the crowd scatters and the suspect appears from the bottom of the frame. The suspect can be seen firing multiple times into the area where the crowd was just gathered before turning and running away.

The footage shows the shooting from multiple angles but does not include a view of the person’s face.

Also seen in the footage is a light-colored Dodge Challenger, which investigators believe is connected to the shooting. Police are asking for help finding the Challenger and identifying its driver, but did not specify how the person was linked to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton investigators at 770-473-3989.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
