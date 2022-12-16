Read full article on original website
DSC Tree of Hope family
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – DSC has been serving children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities for over 50 years. With a mission to support people in living a rich and meaningful life. They are celebrating their 29th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign. They are just over halfway to their goal of $215,000 and about […]
C-U Under Construction
Philo tradition back after decades
After decades, the Village of Philo is welcoming back a tradition that’s lighting up downtown streets. The Knights of Columbus Philo members took the lead to bring a Christmas tree to the center of the community to help spread holiday cheer. Member and Philo native, David Happ, shared his fond memories of the tree and his excitement that it’s back.
Sensory Nights added for Winter Nights at Prairie Farm in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation and Champaign Park District have added three sensory-friendly dates for Winter Nights at Prairie Farm this holiday season. This first-time event is geared toward people who are sensitive to bright lights, loud noises, and other related sensitivities. It will feature non-strobing lights and quiet music for those wanting […]
Winter Solstice events at Allerton Park
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something fun to do before the winter storm arrives?Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello is hosting a number of events for the Winter Solstice on Dec 21. The Winter Solstice marks the official end of fall and the beginning of the winter season and is also the shortest […]
Champaign Co. ministry hosts Christmas giveaway
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restoration Urban Ministries hosted its 30th annual Christmas giveaway. The organization provided food, clothes, and gifts to people in Champaign County. Assistant Director Bonnie Craft says it’s their favorite thing to do. “It’s wonderful that God has used is in these 30 years to...
Help light the way for DSC
Nichole Kitchens the DSC family’s Developmental Therapist join us as well as Amber and the kids to share more on the children’s services DSC provides, when should a family reach out to DSC (signs to look for), and what the process may look like after they reach out.
Warming shelters prepare ahead of dangerous cold
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Ahead of a winter storm and sub-zero temperatures later this week, emergency management agencies throughout central Illinois are making preparations to open up emergency warming shelters for anyone without a home or in need of emergency warming. There are several options in Champaign County for both adults alone and for families […]
Carle’s Nurse Honor Guard
The Nurse Honor Guard was started in 2017 with a focus being around Florence Nightingale, who is credited with founding modern nursing. • Nurses recite the Nightingale pledge when they officially become a nurse. They bring a compassion for others to life every day, even when they are not on duty. Also, nurses forge special bonds with one another because of the work they do. This offers an opportunity for nurses to come together and reflect not only on the person who passed but also on the importance of the profession.
Salvation Army raises over $100,000 in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County has raised a total of $106,710 at local kettles, meeting 70% of their 2022 red kettle goal this season as of Monday. “Our red kettle goal makes up for nearly 30% of our overall Christmas campaign goal,” said Major Randy Summit, Corps Officer in Champaign. […]
Mansfield hosts first Christmas tree lighting
MANFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Village of Mansfield had its first Christmas tree lighting on Sunday. Despite the cold temperatures, neighbors stood in line to see it light up while a group of people sang carols during the lighting. For Heather Hendren, the Christmas tree symbolizes a legacy in her family. “I just love Christmas […]
Decatur Police repeats as bell-ringing champs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A friendly competition between law enforcement and firefighters in Macon County recently came to an end after raising approximately $18,000 for charity. The competition was the Guns vs. Hoses contest. Every year, first responders from Decatur Fire, Decatur Police, Macon County Fire and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office collect donations for […]
Urbana girl’s basketball team host gift-wrapping fundraiser
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana High School girl’s basketball team is taking a day away from the court to help the community this holiday season. The team hosted a gift-wrapping fundraiser at the school today. Anyone who showed up was asked to bring a donation, and the players wrapped and decorated the gifts. Head […]
U of I Extension shares cooking safety tips for holiday season
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether you are baking cookies for Santa or planning a large Christmas feast, the U of I Extension has a few safety tips to keep you and your family safe when spending time in the kitchen this holiday season. Cookie concerns Though it might be tempting to taste that cookie dough […]
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
Professional basketball player, Darius Adams, organizes toy drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Professional basketball player Darius Adams is in China preparing for his upcoming season. With help from his family and friends back in Decatur, he was able to organize a toy drive for his own community. According to Team Adams, Adams has been working on creating an...
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
“Blankets, extra food and flares”: Follow these tips when traveling in the storm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Preparations are in full force from emergency responders getting ready to tackle the ice and snow and holiday travelers getting ready to head to family gatherings. The days leading up to Christmas are usually used for travel. Many cars and carry-ons are stuffed with gifts. This year, a winter storm is […]
Chuck & Pam reveal their top 5 movies of 2022
Film critics, Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell, share their top movies of 2022. Be sure to follow Chuck and Pam on Facebook.
