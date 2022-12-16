ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

County to renew a jail health contract

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An exclusive KKCO Working For You follow-up. We’ve learned that Mesa County is expected to renew its contract with a detention center health provider, a company called NaphCare. We started following this story when a 28-year-old man died in the county jail last week....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Holiday travel in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The holiday weekend is approaching. Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation want to emphasize planning ahead, winterizing your vehicle, and bringing an emergency kit. We’re told you should hit the road sooner than later. “Yes, there will be a lot of people...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction business opens nominations for set of free hearing aids

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction company has decided to give the gift of hearing this holiday season to someone that has experienced hearing loss. High Desert Hearing Center has joined forces with ReSound and hearing care professionals nationwide to donate professional care and hundreds of hearing aids and service to people with hearing loss who otherwise cannot afford professional hearing care.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Inmate health care provider explains withdrawal protocols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is new information about detox procedures in the Mesa County jails days after an inmate died in custody while on a special medical watch. Mesa County contracts with NaphCare—a national inmate health provider. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells us staff follows the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare protocols.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Public Health Shares Results of ‘Tell Us’ Community Survey

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The results are in from the Tell Us community survey Mesa County Public Health conducted. During the 2022 summer, over 1,200 Mesa County residents ages 18 and older participated in a county wide survey. The survey was conducted so county leadership could learn more on issues such as progress on key initiatives, customer service and the efficiency of local government, and areas for future growth. The questions within the survey were focused on; county programs and services, strategic plan, leadership, communication, priorities, and quality of life.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Garfield County holiday closures

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Closures will take place in businesses throughout Garfield County in the next few weeks to allow staff and officials time to celebrate the holidays and be with their loved ones. All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Friday and...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Truck slams into business on Patterson Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Sun brightens the start of our week leading up to Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukkah started today, and Christmas is one week away. The weather will be all over the place this week. We’ll have some limited warming for the first half of the week, a small chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, a slightly bigger shot at snow Friday night, and another sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow possible Wednesday night, but Christmas won’t be white

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukah continues this week, and we’re heading toward Christmas this weekend. The weather includes a little bit of a lot: sun, clouds, cold, maybe even some snow. Christmas Weather Sneak Peek. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 40s....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy