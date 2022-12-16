ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IL

Make-A-Wish hosting Christmas parade in Auburn

By Danny Connolly
 4 days ago

AUBURN, Ill. (WCIA) — Auburn Mayor Tom Berola received a phone call Monday morning from the organization Make-A-Wish. They asked if they could hold a parade in town for one of its residents, 3-year-old June Peden-Stade, who has neuroblastoma.

“There was absolutely no way the city was going to tell her we couldn’t have a parade for her,” Berola said. “So, I got on the phone Monday morning and called some of the neighboring police departments and fire departments and we posted on Facebook that we were going to be having a parade for her. From there, it took off like wildfire.”

The parade is scheduled to step off Saturday at 10 a.m. on Iris Drive going north.

More details are on The Journey of June Dallas Facebook page set up by June’s parents and City of Auburn Facebook page.

