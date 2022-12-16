ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
soultracks.com

Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement

(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

COVID forces Rams to cancel game against Milwaukee

The University of Rhode Island said Monday that a COVID-19 outbreak in the men's basketball program has forced it to cancel a game. URI said the Rams' home game Thursday against Milwaukee has been canceled and that it will not be made up. This was scheduled to be the last home game before students leave for Christmas break.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Turnto10.com

Crash damages front of Taunton home

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The front of a Taunton home was damaged after a crash on Sunday morning. The crash occurred at a house on the corner of Broadway and East Brittania Street. The sign for East Brittania appeared to have been knocked down in the crash. No further...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out on roof at Chapel View shopping center

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Chapel View shopping center in Cranston. An NBC 10 News crew saw smoke coming from the roof of the T.J. Maxx store. The shopping center is located at New London Avenue and Sockanosset Cross Road. No additional...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Public advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management asked the public to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter. Officials said the invasive species may lay eggs on outside surfaces like patio furniture and camping trailers and vehicles. The eggs laid this winter won't hatch until spring.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!

Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Newport is the place to be in 2023

Newport is gearing up for a year full of exciting events in 2023, starting with the annual Newport Polar Bear Plunge on January 1. This fun event, held at Easton’s Beach, involves participants running into the winter waters, sometimes in costumes, as a way to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy