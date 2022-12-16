Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Fall River veteran wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in lottery drawing
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River veteran won six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the same drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. Raymond Roberts Sr. matched the first five numbers on six tickets for last Wednesday’s drawing in the Lucky for Life game.
soultracks.com
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement
(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
Turnto10.com
COVID forces Rams to cancel game against Milwaukee
The University of Rhode Island said Monday that a COVID-19 outbreak in the men's basketball program has forced it to cancel a game. URI said the Rams' home game Thursday against Milwaukee has been canceled and that it will not be made up. This was scheduled to be the last home game before students leave for Christmas break.
fallriverreporter.com
Former New England Patriot pro bowler in Bristol County jail after Fall River court appearance
A former New England Patriot was in court in Fall River Monday and later transported to the Bristol County House of Correction. According to Jonathan Darling of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, J.C. Jackson is in custody at a jail in Dartmouth on a non-violent family issue after arriving a few hours ago.
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island looking for missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since early this month
Police in Rhode Island are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since earlier this month. According to North Providence Police, Isabella Rivera is a 13-year-old female who walked away from St. Mary’s Group Home, North Providence RI, on December 8th.
Turnto10.com
North Providence police seek help in locating girl, 13, reported missing
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl. Isabella Rivera, 13, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8, walking away from St. Mary's Group Home in North Providence. Police said Rivera is known to frequent the Providence area and the...
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 80, continues family tradition with 400+ piece Nativity scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Providence man who lives right off of Federal Hill has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started...
Box truck slams into Taunton home
The crash happened at the corner of Broadway and East Britannia Street and caused significant damage to the windows next to the front door.
Turnto10.com
Crash damages front of Taunton home
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — The front of a Taunton home was damaged after a crash on Sunday morning. The crash occurred at a house on the corner of Broadway and East Brittania Street. The sign for East Brittania appeared to have been knocked down in the crash. No further...
The Nitro Bar took Southie by Storm on Sunday
On Sunday morning, The Nitro Bar, a wildly popular coffee shop from Rhode Island, popped up inside of 75 West Broadway (the old Mul’s) – and Southie came out in droves. There was a line from the time it opened until they kicked the last keg of coffee!
arlboston.org
Dog Who Suffered Severe Burns Overcomes Trauma to Find Her Home for the Holidays
“Annie” still recovering from severe burns, adopted by her foster family. You may remember the story of Annie, a one-year-old mixed-breed dog that was found abandoned in Norwood, MA, in late August and had suffered second-degree burns to 20 percent of her body. In the past four months, she...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out on roof at Chapel View shopping center
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Chapel View shopping center in Cranston. An NBC 10 News crew saw smoke coming from the roof of the T.J. Maxx store. The shopping center is located at New London Avenue and Sockanosset Cross Road. No additional...
Turnto10.com
Public advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management asked the public to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter. Officials said the invasive species may lay eggs on outside surfaces like patio furniture and camping trailers and vehicles. The eggs laid this winter won't hatch until spring.
DCYF: Near death of 2 Woonsocket toddlers result of maltreatment
The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport is the place to be in 2023
Newport is gearing up for a year full of exciting events in 2023, starting with the annual Newport Polar Bear Plunge on January 1. This fun event, held at Easton’s Beach, involves participants running into the winter waters, sometimes in costumes, as a way to raise money for the Make a Wish Foundation.
The cold will go on: Local man breaks personal record keeping heat off
Brian Chevalier is celebrating his third "No Heat November"—a personal test of how long he can go without turning the heat on.
Unlicensed driver hits teen on Providence crosswalk
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.
GoLocalProv
Old School Patriarca Boss “Cadillac Frank” Salemme Dies in Prison
Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner who grew up in Providence, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died...
