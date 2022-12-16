Read full article on original website
Davenport Public Library wants your gently used formal wear
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program. You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:. Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan....
Quad Cities Triathlon makes its return
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities Triathlon is officially returning in 2023 after four years of hiatus, according to a news release. The triathlon hasn't been held since 2019 due to construction projects taking place at Davenport's West Lake Park. Now, one of only two triathlons in the Quad...
SAL Community Services, Modern Woodman host winter clothing drive
Expect breezy and cold weather today, with a chance for light snow and/or flurries. Moline stands alone at the top of the WB6 standings.
Kewanee High School students giving food baskets to families in need
KEWANEE, Ill. — With grocery prices still high from inflation, hundreds of families in Kewanee will be getting some help with their Christmas dinner. Kewanee High School students in the Key Club helped put together Good Fellows Christmas food baskets. The baskets are given to any Kewanee family in need that requests one, and people can nominate others as well.
Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
Step Afrika! step dance company performing at Augustana on Feb. 11
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A renowned Black dance organization is on its way to perform a unique show in the Quad Cities in mid-February. Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the art of stepping will be visiting Augustana College's Centennial Hall in Rock Island on Saturday, Feb. 11, bringing their unique show to the area.
Airlines offering waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm
MOLINE, Ill. — The weather outside is about to get pretty frightful, especially for those who are hoping to catch a flight in or out of the Quad Cities International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend. That's why several airlines are already offering travel vouchers. As of Tuesday morning, the...
Significant Winter Storm On the Way
Alex Gibbs, Lead Meteorologist in the Davenport office, says snow will probably start falling on Thursday morning, and then later in the day the winds will probably kick up to 35 to 50 miles per hour, through Saturday morning. "But if you're traveling the end of this week, the best...
Davenport house unlivable after fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just before the holidays, a house in Davenport is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. A person inside the home called...
There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives
Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
'A Very Brassy Christmas' | Big River Brass Band holds Christmas concert
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A local band is giving the gift of music for Christmas, after holding its second holiday performance since the pandemic. The Big River Brass Band, held "A Very Brassy Christmas," Sunday, Dec. 18. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. This was the 5th year the group has held this concert at St. Paul's.
Winter clothing donation drive at Modern Woodmen park this Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's that time again to donate any new or gently used winter clothing that you and your family no longer need. Modern Woodmen of America is asking for donations that will be given to SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for low-income working families.
MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
Insurance to cover much-needed surgery for 8-year-old Coal Valley, IL boy after fundraiser announced
The family still needs "to pay for medical debt, travel and much much more" but said "we're so blessed about this."
A sweet ending after all | New Colona donut shop opens after previous spot shut down due to COVID
COLONA, Illinois — It's a sweet end after all for a new Colona donut shop after a previous one shut down two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What once was Colona Donut Shop in Colona, Illinois is now Glazed Donuts and Coffee after a ribbon cutting on Monday, Dec. 19. The space is under new ownership.
'It's magical' | Putnam Museum kicks off return of Polar Express Pajama Party
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad City area families are jumping into some festive attire this holiday season as a local tradition makes its comeback. The Polar Express Pajama Party returned to the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15. The holiday tradition was scaled back for...
Crossing over generations: Meet the Moline crossing guard who's helped kids get to school for 50 years
MOLINE, Ill. — For nearly half a century, the school day in Moline hasn't started or ended without Mary Schoeve. Schoeve has worked as a Moline-Coal Valley Community School District crossing guard since March 1, 1973. A month later, she was stationed at the intersection of 7th Street and 16th Avenue, where she's stood guard ever since.
'Santa's Sleepover': a new dog foster program by Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is starting a new dog foster program called "Santa's Sleepover." "We've done similar things in the past where we've invited people to foster, say, for Thanksgiving or for other holidays, but this is our first time doing it for Christmas," Humane Society for Scott County Development and Communications Coordinator Celina Rippel said. "So the whole idea is for people to have a short-term foster; bring a dog home for the holidays."
Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon
Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
