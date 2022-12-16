ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

WQAD

Davenport Public Library wants your gently used formal wear

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program. You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:. Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan....
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Quad Cities Triathlon makes its return

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities Triathlon is officially returning in 2023 after four years of hiatus, according to a news release. The triathlon hasn't been held since 2019 due to construction projects taking place at Davenport's West Lake Park. Now, one of only two triathlons in the Quad...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Kewanee High School students giving food baskets to families in need

KEWANEE, Ill. — With grocery prices still high from inflation, hundreds of families in Kewanee will be getting some help with their Christmas dinner. Kewanee High School students in the Key Club helped put together Good Fellows Christmas food baskets. The baskets are given to any Kewanee family in need that requests one, and people can nominate others as well.
KEWANEE, IL
WQAD

Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Step Afrika! step dance company performing at Augustana on Feb. 11

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A renowned Black dance organization is on its way to perform a unique show in the Quad Cities in mid-February. Step Afrika!, the first professional company dedicated to the art of stepping will be visiting Augustana College's Centennial Hall in Rock Island on Saturday, Feb. 11, bringing their unique show to the area.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Airlines offering waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm

MOLINE, Ill. — The weather outside is about to get pretty frightful, especially for those who are hoping to catch a flight in or out of the Quad Cities International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend. That's why several airlines are already offering travel vouchers. As of Tuesday morning, the...
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Significant Winter Storm On the Way

Alex Gibbs, Lead Meteorologist in the Davenport office, says snow will probably start falling on Thursday morning, and then later in the day the winds will probably kick up to 35 to 50 miles per hour, through Saturday morning. "But if you're traveling the end of this week, the best...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport house unlivable after fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just before the holidays, a house in Davenport is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. A person inside the home called...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives

Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Winter clothing donation drive at Modern Woodmen park this Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's that time again to donate any new or gently used winter clothing that you and your family no longer need. Modern Woodmen of America is asking for donations that will be given to SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for low-income working families.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

MidAmerican energy discusses upcoming winter storm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Winter weather has been the forefront of many conversations, and as we inch closer to our next winter system, we meet with MidAmerican to discuss a potential winter response plan. With a winter weather system moving in later this week, we talked to MidAmerican Energy Company...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

'Santa's Sleepover': a new dog foster program by Humane Society of Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is starting a new dog foster program called "Santa's Sleepover." "We've done similar things in the past where we've invited people to foster, say, for Thanksgiving or for other holidays, but this is our first time doing it for Christmas," Humane Society for Scott County Development and Communications Coordinator Celina Rippel said. "So the whole idea is for people to have a short-term foster; bring a dog home for the holidays."
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sedan stolen from East Main Street business in broad daylight Friday afternoon

Shortly before 5:00pm on Friday, Galesburg Police responded to Glass Specialty on East Main Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with employees who said another employee’s 2009 Honda Civic was taken from the parking lot while the owner was working out of town. Officers spoke with the owner who said he left the sedan unlocked and had buried the keys in the center console.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
Quad Cities local news

