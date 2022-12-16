Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on north I-75 in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio — UPDATE:. The multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes and causing delays on north I-75 near Austin Boulevard has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash involving multiple vehicles is causing long delays along the interstate in Miamisburg, Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio...
WLWT 5
WATCH: Crews dig up, move historic train station down the road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the city of Hamilton start to move its historic train station. The city closed part of Martin Luther King Boulevard as the historic building rolled about a thousand feet down the street. The century-old station will eventually settle into...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road.
WLWT 5
Crash closes east I-275 in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between Mineola Pike and Interstates 71/75 due to a crash.
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 275 in Erlanger due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Erlanger has been cleared. Traffic is returning to normal. Delays will continue for a time as the lanes reopen. Delays are expected after a crash blocks two lanes on I-275 in Erlanger, Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
OSP investigating 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday evening. Police say the eight-vehicle crash occured on northbound Interstate 75 near the 32 mile marker at approximately 4:48 p.m. Multiple occupants from multiple involved vehicles...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Clover Avenue in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Clover Avenue in Erlanger.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Avondale for reports of a crash involving a University of Cincinnati shuttle bus
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Harvey Avenue in Avondale for reports of a crash involving a University of Cincinnati shuttle bus.
WLWT 5
OSP: 1 dead, multiple injured after 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and seven others are injured after an eight-vehicle crash on the interstate in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday. The crash happened at approximately 4:48 p.m. on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 32, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Montgomery Road and Forestglen Drive
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Montgomery Road and Forestglen Drive.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Three lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 in Kenwood due to a crash
KENWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking three lanes on southbound I-71 has been cleared. A crash is blocking three lanes on southbound I-71 in Kenwood, Monday morning.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Creek Township.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Kirby Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Kirby Avenue in Northside.
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
WLWT 5
Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries.
WLWT 5
Crash involving pedestrian reported on Springfield Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash involving pedestrian reported on Springfield Pike in Springdale.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Springfield Pike and Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming
WYOMING, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Springfield Pike and Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming.
