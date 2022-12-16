ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on north I-75 in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — UPDATE:. The multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes and causing delays on north I-75 near Austin Boulevard has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash involving multiple vehicles is causing long delays along the interstate in Miamisburg, Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio...
MIAMISBURG, OH
WLWT 5

Crash closes east I-275 in Boone County

ERLANGER, Ky. — A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between Mineola Pike and Interstates 71/75 due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Authorities...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 275 in Erlanger due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Erlanger has been cleared. Traffic is returning to normal. Delays will continue for a time as the lanes reopen. Delays are expected after a crash blocks two lanes on I-275 in Erlanger, Tuesday morning. Click...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

OSP investigating 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday evening. Police say the eight-vehicle crash occured on northbound Interstate 75 near the 32 mile marker at approximately 4:48 p.m. Multiple occupants from multiple involved vehicles...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Montgomery Road and Forestglen Drive

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Montgomery Road and Forestglen Drive. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Three lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 in Kenwood due to a crash

KENWOOD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking three lanes on southbound I-71 has been cleared. A crash is blocking three lanes on southbound I-71 in Kenwood, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic cameras were used to...
KENWOOD, CA
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Creek Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Crash involving pedestrian reported on Springfield Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crash involving pedestrian reported on Springfield Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SPRINGDALE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy