ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s Tyrel Creger has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week for the week of December 11-18. The Norse started out their week at Milwaukee Area Technical College. The Stormers were ranked at #7 in the NJCAA Division 2 poll that came out on that day. Creger (FR, Owatonna, MN) scored eight points, collected seven rebounds, and had six assists in an 89-70 loss on the road.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO