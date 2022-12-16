Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette County Board recognizes Negaunee Miners football team
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board Tuesday recognized the Negaunee Miners football team on their season. Board Chair, Gerald Corkin, presented a plaque to the Negaunee Captains Drake Spickerman, Nico Lukkarinen and Phillip Nelson. The plaque is in recognition of their 2022 season where they went 13-1 and...
WLUC
Kingsford downs Westwood, Rapid River ends Big Bay De Noc's undefeated season in Boys Basketball
Marquette Challenge, Marquette hockey falls against OL St. Mary's, MTU hockey hold off LSSU. Marquette Challenge, Marquette hockey falls against OL St. Mary's, MTU hockey hold off LSSU, HS Girls and Women's College Basketball. Marriage proposal before BR-H Escanaba Girls Hoops Game; Gladstone at Manistique Boys Hoops. Updated: Dec. 16,...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today judges Negaunee Middle School’s door decorating contest
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took Tuesday’s show on the road to Negaunee Middle School for its door decorating contest’s wrap-up. With much to see in little time, Principal Mike McCollum guides Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through the school to look at the displays. The...
WLUC
Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
WLUC
Battle of the Bells begins
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.
WLUC
Marquette Challenge, Marquette hockey falls against OL St. Mary's, MTU hockey hold off LSSU
Marriage proposal before BR-H Escanaba Girls Hoops Game; Gladstone at Manistique Boys Hoops. Referee Dustin Hogue proposes to Referee Michelle Carne before Bark River-Harris at Escanaba Girls Basketbal lgame. Michelle said, "Yes!" HS Boys Basketball; NMU Basketball vs. Lawrence. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:11 AM UTC. Marquette's Jack Quinnell...
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. to consider a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone. Another meeting will be held by the Escanaba Township Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Both of the meetings will...
WLUC
Marquette YMCA ready for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold can make it difficult to stay active during the winter, but Marquette’s YMCA has plenty of activities from kids and families this holiday season. The YMCA is cutting down on some of its regular programs during Christmas break in order to make room...
WLUC
Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
WLUC
Portage Lake District Library to redesign interior in May
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) is beginning a series of interior redesigns for the upcoming year. They are being spread out across two different phases, the first to begin in May, and the second slated for late 2023. “We’re bringing it up in two phases...
WLUC
Bay’s Creger named MCCAA Men’s Basketball North Conference Player of the week
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s Tyrel Creger has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week for the week of December 11-18. The Norse started out their week at Milwaukee Area Technical College. The Stormers were ranked at #7 in the NJCAA Division 2 poll that came out on that day. Creger (FR, Owatonna, MN) scored eight points, collected seven rebounds, and had six assists in an 89-70 loss on the road.
WLUC
Select Realty organizes sleigh rides for Gwinn, K.I. Sawyer elementary students
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary students in Gwinn and K.I. Sawyer got a special ride Monday. Students were taken on sleigh rides around their school. Select Realty employees made it happen. They also put together goody bags for the 500 total students at Gilbert and K.I. Sawyer Elementary Schools. “We...
WLUC
Marquette dance studio spreads holiday cheer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Attitudes Dance Studio partnered with Lake Superior Village to give back to the community. The studio held its 14th annual Pay it Forward Holiday Giving Program Tuesday. The organizations sponsored seven different children to make sure they have a wonderful Christmas morning. Staff said that...
WLUC
Marquette students meet and shop with local heroes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette went to Target to shop with local heroes. Thanks to a grant from the retailer, Target hosted the first “Heroes and Helpers” Sunday afternoon. Children and teachers from local schools went shopping with Marquette Sheriff’s Department and Marquette EMS.
WLUC
UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Dec 20, 2022 9:34 AM. An alert went out on Tuesday morning that John Ferry was not on Michigan Technological University’s Campus. Late Monday night, Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services positively identified the individual thought to be John Ferry who was on campus Sunday night. That individual was not John Ferry.
WLUC
Munising Public Schools to close Wed, Thurs due to illness
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools are canceling school Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 due to pervasive student and staff illness. The superintendent has said a significant percentage of the student body and teaching staff is absent and the effectiveness of instruction has been compromised. Neighboring districts have reported experiencing similar illness issues with students and staff.
WLUC
NMU Sets School Record for Largest Margin of Victory in 125-50 Win over Finlandia
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated Finlandia University 125-50 on Sunday. The 75-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, breaking the previous record of 74 points set on two occasions in the mid-1960′s. NMU scored 62 points in the first half and 63 in the second to accrue the seventh-largest point total in program history. All nine Wildcats who played scored at least eight points, with eight breaking double-figures.
WLUC
Earl E. Byrds to celebrate one year anniversary with free pancakes and coffee
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Earl E. Byrds in Munising is celebrating one full year of business. Wednesday, Dec. 21, they’re offering free pancakes and coffee from their sister business Gallery Coffee. Earl E. Byrds’ owner says they’ve really been happy with the community support during their first year in...
WLUC
Marquette City Commission fills vacant commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to elect Jermey Ottaway to fill the vacant city commission seat. Ottaway is one of nine people the city commission considered to fill the seat left vacant by 109th State House District Elect Jenn Hill (D). At the...
