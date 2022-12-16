ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Marquette County Board recognizes Negaunee Miners football team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board Tuesday recognized the Negaunee Miners football team on their season. Board Chair, Gerald Corkin, presented a plaque to the Negaunee Captains Drake Spickerman, Nico Lukkarinen and Phillip Nelson. The plaque is in recognition of their 2022 season where they went 13-1 and...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Battle of the Bells begins

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 anchors are going head-to-head to see who can do the most good. The TV6 Morning News Team challenged the Evening News Team to see who can collect the most money while ringing a bell for the Salvation Army. The Battle of the Bells began Tuesday when Tia, Elizabeth, Alyssa and producer Nathan Larsh rang the bell in front of the Negaunee SuperOne.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

The Ryan Report - Dec. 18, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of December speaking with Chuck Nelson, chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Nelson to discuss his new role, the uptick in respiratory illnesses, and Marshfield’s impact in the Upper Peninsula.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette YMCA ready for the holidays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold can make it difficult to stay active during the winter, but Marquette’s YMCA has plenty of activities from kids and families this holiday season. The YMCA is cutting down on some of its regular programs during Christmas break in order to make room...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Big Freeze Fishing Derby registration now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the second annual Big Freeze Fishing Derby. It’s hosted by Visit Escanaba and this time, it’s a two-day event. It begins Friday, Feb. 17 in the Ruth Butler Building. There will be a fire and ice-themed warm-up party. Fishing...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Portage Lake District Library to redesign interior in May

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library (PLDL) is beginning a series of interior redesigns for the upcoming year. They are being spread out across two different phases, the first to begin in May, and the second slated for late 2023. “We’re bringing it up in two phases...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Bay’s Creger named MCCAA Men’s Basketball North Conference Player of the week

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s Tyrel Creger has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week for the week of December 11-18. The Norse started out their week at Milwaukee Area Technical College. The Stormers were ranked at #7 in the NJCAA Division 2 poll that came out on that day. Creger (FR, Owatonna, MN) scored eight points, collected seven rebounds, and had six assists in an 89-70 loss on the road.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette dance studio spreads holiday cheer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Attitudes Dance Studio partnered with Lake Superior Village to give back to the community. The studio held its 14th annual Pay it Forward Holiday Giving Program Tuesday. The organizations sponsored seven different children to make sure they have a wonderful Christmas morning. Staff said that...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette students meet and shop with local heroes

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette went to Target to shop with local heroes. Thanks to a grant from the retailer, Target hosted the first “Heroes and Helpers” Sunday afternoon. Children and teachers from local schools went shopping with Marquette Sheriff’s Department and Marquette EMS.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Ohio man wanted for murder was not on MTU campus

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Update: Dec 20, 2022 9:34 AM. An alert went out on Tuesday morning that John Ferry was not on Michigan Technological University’s Campus. Late Monday night, Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services positively identified the individual thought to be John Ferry who was on campus Sunday night. That individual was not John Ferry.
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Munising Public Schools to close Wed, Thurs due to illness

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools are canceling school Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 due to pervasive student and staff illness. The superintendent has said a significant percentage of the student body and teaching staff is absent and the effectiveness of instruction has been compromised. Neighboring districts have reported experiencing similar illness issues with students and staff.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

NMU Sets School Record for Largest Margin of Victory in 125-50 Win over Finlandia

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated Finlandia University 125-50 on Sunday. The 75-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, breaking the previous record of 74 points set on two occasions in the mid-1960′s. NMU scored 62 points in the first half and 63 in the second to accrue the seventh-largest point total in program history. All nine Wildcats who played scored at least eight points, with eight breaking double-figures.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commission fills vacant commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to elect Jermey Ottaway to fill the vacant city commission seat. Ottaway is one of nine people the city commission considered to fill the seat left vacant by 109th State House District Elect Jenn Hill (D). At the...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy