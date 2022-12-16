Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles 3-alarm fire at the intersection of Y and 22nd Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue is battling a fire inside Komi Auto at the intersection of Y Street and 22nd Street. The fire was called in at 10:35 pm and was later upgraded to a three-alarm fire. Y Street is shut down from 21st to 23rd...
KETV.com
Man rescued from ice bank after truck plunges into Elkhorn River
WATERLOO, Neb. — First responders rescued a man from an ice bank in the Elkhorn River after his truck plunged over a bridge in western Douglas County Monday night. The truck went into the water around 8:15 p.m. The scene was near 245th and Q streets. Crews were able...
WOWT
2 dogs die in overnight Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a garage killed two dogs overnight. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded at 4:03 a.m. to a fire at a house near 41st and Binney Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. The fire...
klkntv.com
Blaze causes $225,000 in damage to Lincoln auto shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is telling everyone to stay away from an auto shop that caught fire late Sunday night. More than a dozen units were called to Komi Auto Sales near 22nd and Y Streets around 10:30 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames...
kfornow.com
Robbery Late Monday Evening At South Lincoln Restaurant
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–An armed robbery at a south Lincoln restaurant late Monday night is under investigation. LPD was called shortly after 10pm Monday to the Wendy’s near 48th and Van Dorn where a manager was outside smoking and was confronted by an unknown male, who then showed a gun.
kfornow.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 18th, 2022 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
klkntv.com
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
WOWT
Construction crew knocks out power to Omaha neighborhood, OPPD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two incidents left thousands of OPPD customers in Douglas County briefly without electricity Monday morning. The Omaha Public Power District noted the first outage affecting about 1,300 customers in a 9:45 a.m. update indicating the outage incident had happened about 10 minutes earlier. Customers in the area bordered by Grant and Webster streets to the north and south and between 42nd and 58th street on the east and west were initially impacted by the outage, according to the OPPD website.
KETV.com
26-year-old woman injured after shooting Sunday night in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Omaha police. Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to the scene, near North 30th and Pinkney streets, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for "numerous rounds of gunfire," authorities said. Omaha police said officers found evidence...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Woman injured after man reportedly shoots at vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. -- There was one person injured in a shooting near Puff N Stuff in Omaha Sunday evening. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating the shooting that they were alerted to by a ShotSpotter around 6:34 p.m. Sunday. The alert reported said there were numerous rounds of gunfire.
KETV.com
Residents at Omaha apartment complex forced to relocate Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents at an Omaha apartment complex were notified Monday morning that they were being relocated, according to the city. The city of Omaha said Legacy Crossing has widespread and severe fire and housing code violations. Mayor Jean Stothert, fire Chief Dan Olsen, planning Director Dave Fanslau,...
News Channel Nebraska
Passing driver collided with oncoming traffic on icy highway near Union
UNION - Freezing drizzle made traffic hazardous in southeast Nebraska Monday morning with multiple slide-offs and accidents reported. Nehawka and Murray fire and rescue units responded to Highway 75 near Union Orchard at 9 a.m. where there was a head-on collision between a Honda Prius and a SUV. Both drivers...
klkntv.com
One taken to hospital after Lincoln garage fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person was hospitalized after a garage fire in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze near 14th and A Streets about 3:30 p.m. LFR said the fire was relatively small and contained to one corner of the detached garage. Investigators...
klkntv.com
Cat rescued from Lincoln power pole after three days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After three days trapped on top of a power pole, a cat has all four feet on the ground again. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Animal Control got the cat to safety on Saturday. LFR climbed up to get the cat down, and Animal...
1011now.com
Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire near Lincoln on Thursday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters just outside of far northeast Lincoln had their hands full Thursday night with a large grass fire that broke out. It started just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge. 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera captured the large flames spreading quickly along the south side of the interstate. Crews were posted up along the interstate and on 98th Street, north of Highway 6.
News Channel Nebraska
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen trailer found with unknown lumber in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department found a stolen trailer that was filled with lumber on Saturday. LPD said officers were dispatched to the area of 30th St. and Q St. on Dec. 17 at 7:00 a.m. for a call of suspicious activity. The caller reportedly told officials that they saw an unknown man trying to cover a trailer full of lumber with a tarp.
