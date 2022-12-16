OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two incidents left thousands of OPPD customers in Douglas County briefly without electricity Monday morning. The Omaha Public Power District noted the first outage affecting about 1,300 customers in a 9:45 a.m. update indicating the outage incident had happened about 10 minutes earlier. Customers in the area bordered by Grant and Webster streets to the north and south and between 42nd and 58th street on the east and west were initially impacted by the outage, according to the OPPD website.

