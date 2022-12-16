Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals reporting increase of patients with COVID-19, including pediatric unit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials are reporting an increase in patients with COVID-19 in hospitals, including in the pediatric unit. The New Hampshire Hospital Association announced 124 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospitals, up from 107 on Sunday. Of those 124 confirmed cases, 37 are specifically being treated for the virus, up from 36 on Sunday.
WMUR.com
Officials urge hikers to be prepared as cost of searches in New Hampshire rises
CONCORD, N.H. — After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars this year on search and rescue missions -- including two high profile cases recently in the White Mountains -- New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding people to be prepared. Officials said rescues are costing more, and in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals near, over capacity as flu, COVID-19 cases rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals in New Hampshire are more than 95% full as flu cases rise along with COVID-19 hospitalizations. With holiday gatherings days away, hospital officials said the stress on the health care system is a big concern. Elliot Hospital has hit 105% capacity at times in the...
Cost of New Hampshire search and rescue missions continues to rise
A four-day search for a 19-year-old woman ultimately found dead in Franconia Notch State Park. A 53-year-old man who fell to his death on Mount Willard. While these deaths have received a lot of attention from the media and the public, fatalities tracked by Search and Rescue this year have not outpaced prior years, according […] The post Cost of New Hampshire search and rescue missions continues to rise appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters weigh in on if rise in respiratory illnesses impact holiday plans
TILTON, N.H. — It’s not just theweather potentially affecting gatherings, but illnesses too. New Hampshire is seeing a rise in COVID-19, flu and other respiratory infections. Most of the people News 9's Kelly O'Brien spoke with in Tilton said they are aware of the illnesses out there but...
WMUR.com
Christmas to be very cold in New Hampshire, across US
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's going to be a very chilly Christmas for New Hampshire and most of the country. Forecasters say more than 80 percent of the US will experience temperatures below freezing on Sunday. An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years...
WMUR.com
Sununu, 24 other GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID-19 emergency
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has joined 24 other Republican governors in a letter to President Joe Biden arguing that the country is no longer in a medical emergency when it comes to COVID-19. In the letter, the governors argue that the medical emergency is placing an undue burden on states, forcing them to spend significant funding that could be used to better the well-being of their states.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire family opens time capsule they buried in Hawaii nearly 25 years ago
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two high school sweethearts from Londonderry married and moved to Hawaii about 25 years ago while serving in the marines. Before they left the island all those years ago, they buried a time capsule which they just went back, found and brought home to open. David...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Attorney General demands enhanced consumer protections for air travelers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several states -- including New Hampshire -- are pushing for more traveler protections when flights are canceled or delayed. All was quiet Tuesday afternoon at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, but a big storm can throw a wrench in everyone's travel. Now, attorneys general around the country...
WMUR.com
Incoming storm could impact flights to and from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The late-week storm headed to New Hampshire could impact travel plans. AccuWeather meteorologists say two-thirds of the nation's flights are likely to be impacted Thursday or Friday. That's because several major hubs, including Chicago and New York City, are right in the path of the storm.
WMUR.com
1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Alton
NEW DURHAM, N.H. — A small earthquake shook parts of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered in Alton at 5:05 a.m. The coordinates of the epicenter of the earthquake specifically lead to Ham Woods Road near Prospect Mountain Road.
WMUR.com
Video: Strong winds, slick roads possible in parts of New Hampshire during end-of-week storm
VIDEO: Hayley LaPoint explains when the rain is expected to freeze and make the roads slick. Strong wind gusts will also impact the state.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire car dealer to pay $1.25M in settlement over accusations of deceptive practices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire car dealership will pay $1.25 million after settling with the state over accusations that it lured buyers into purchasing vehicles they couldn't afford. The New Hampshire attorney general's office said the serious financial penalty imposed on Dan O'Brien Kia in Concord is the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fire officials urge safety when using a generator during power outage
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — WithFriday’s storm approaching, fire officials want Granite Staters to stay safe if they need to use a generator because of a power outage. Over the weekend, there were tens of thousands out outages in New Hampshire and a lot of people turned to their generators to keep their power going.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
nhbr.com
New trains coming to Amtrak Downeaster route through NH
The Downeaster — Amtrak’s passenger train route between Maine and Boston with three stops in New Hampshire — is slated for new trains that are part of a nationwide upgrade. On Thursday, Amtrak introduced its Airo trains, which the passenger railroad company described as an “elevated experience”...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
Report: New Hampshire fuels cigarette black market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has the highest rate of illegal cigarette smuggling in the nation, according to a new report by a tax watchdog. The report by the nonpartisan Tax Foundation ranked the Granite State as having the highest level of net outbound smuggling, at 52.4% of consumption, which is likely due to its relatively low tax rates and proximity to high-tax states in the region. The value of the outbound smuggling is estimated at nearly $68 million by the foundation.
WCAX
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
WMUR.com
Hate crime reports on the rise in New Hampshire, FBI says
CONCORD, N.H. — The number of hate crime reports has nearly doubled in the last two years in New Hampshire. Hate crimes are defined as criminal offenses motivated by bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. According to FBI statistics, 34 hate crimes were...
Comments / 0