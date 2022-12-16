Read full article on original website
These Charlotte-area restaurants closed their doors in 2022
CHARLOTTE — These Charlotte-area restaurants served customers for the last time in 2022, a year that saw the food and beverage industry continue to adjust to challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The owners of Taproom Social in uptown and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in South End both said...
Charlotte’s oldest restaurant going strong, tests market
As Green's Lunch nears its 100-year-anniversary, the owners are testing the waters for a sale. The property is valued at $3 million.
Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
Buyers plan apartments, shops at two former Duke Energy buildings uptown
Duke Energy completed the sale of two properties in uptown Charlotte last week as it prepares to consolidate office space at its new headquarters tower on South Tryon Street. Millennium Venture Capital of Berlin bought 401 South College St., near the Charlotte Convention Center, for $24 million on Tuesday. MRP Realty of Washington paid $35 million for 526 South Church St., near Bank of America stadium.
Dying Grandfather Wants Grandson’s Help Pulling Off Prank
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A grandson is torn between honoring his dying grandfathers wish and not going along with it. He says his grandfather is known for being a prankster. The grandson says his grandfather wanted him to take his cellphone and then send text messages to the funeral guests thanking them for coming to the funeral. The grandson thinks the joke is cruel, but when he posted the dilemma on Reddit, many users agreed that the joke was all in good fun.
'We're afraid' | Charlotte neighbors concerned about speeding amid dog park damage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel along Shamrock Drive and the people who live in the area will say there’s a troubling pattern. Speeding cars cause crashes. Liz Monterrey says since moving here last February, she’s witnessed at least three cars plowing into the neighborhood dog park. And as a pup parent, she says these continued crashes are creating fear.
Charlotte native opens new beauty shop
CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
Gotcha Covered Opens New Location in Denver, North Carolina
The new center is owned and operated by Christina and Tom Mullen. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners on the west side of Lake Norman. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.
Over capacity animal shelter asks for dog adoptions over holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County animal shelter is about 33% over capacity and officials are asking that people adopt a dog over the holidays. There are 60 kennels for dogs, but there are close to 90 canines in the shelter. “They didn’t ask to be in this situation,”...
Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
New Years Eve Hop Bomb Drop at Old Armor Beer Company in Kannapolis
Old Armor Beer Company, at 211 West Avenue, Kannapolis, offers a wide variety of locally brewed, carefully crafted beers. The brewery supports veterans and first responders through its Pay It Forward Board. It allows anyone to give back to their favorite military branch or first responder department. If you’d like to pay it forward, when you go to the brewery, just pay for a pint, select which branch of service or department you’d like to support and they’ll add your donation to the tally on the chalkboard.
Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm
Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
Winter weather update: Don't expect a white Christmas in the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming. It's going to be cold in Charlotte, but there won't be snow, chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says. "The snow threat continues to minimize to almost zero," Panovich said. "Is it zero? No, but even the little threat...
Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades
CHARLOTTE — It’s been more than 20 years since the Carolinas have seen a Christmas as cold as this year’s will be. Severe Weather Center 9′s Ashley Kramlich says the deep freeze we’ll see for the holiday will tie for the seventh-coldest Christmas on record.
Michigan woman says stolen luggage at Charlotte airport contained son’s ashes
CHARLOTTE — Cody White lived life to the fullest. His mom, Ann Sizemore, says he loved to travel and bring joy to his friends. “He just brought positivity and laughter to everybody,” she said. Sizemore says he started having seizures when he was 18 years old. A few...
Mail carrier shot at while delivering packages in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A mail carrier said he was delivering packages in south Charlotte when someone started shooting at his truck. He told police a masked man shot at his mail truck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday while delivering packages in Madison Park. The mail carrier said he came upon someone...
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Charlotte as part of extended world tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) – Comedian, actor and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will bring his Ego Death World Tour to Charlotte in 2023. The Grammy and Emmy Award winner announced he’ll perform at Ovens Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It’s one of three new dates...
Odometer fraud is on the rise, analysts say
CHARLOTTE — Make no mistake. Odometer fraud isn’t a thing of the past. Scammers can roll back new -- digital -- odometers too. If a seller rolls back the odometer, you’re spending more than the car is worth. Plus, you may end wonder why things are falling apart so much sooner than you expected.
The Best Breakfast Spots in Charlotte, North Carolina – (With Photos)
Craving for a delicious and mouthwatering breakfast meal? If you are looking for the best breakfast places in Charlotte, in this blog post, you will explore some of the best spots in the city to get your day started off right. From classic breakfast choices such as pancakes and waffles...
