Charlotte, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Buyers plan apartments, shops at two former Duke Energy buildings uptown

Duke Energy completed the sale of two properties in uptown Charlotte last week as it prepares to consolidate office space at its new headquarters tower on South Tryon Street. Millennium Venture Capital of Berlin bought 401 South College St., near the Charlotte Convention Center, for $24 million on Tuesday. MRP Realty of Washington paid $35 million for 526 South Church St., near Bank of America stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Dying Grandfather Wants Grandson’s Help Pulling Off Prank

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A grandson is torn between honoring his dying grandfathers wish and not going along with it. He says his grandfather is known for being a prankster. The grandson says his grandfather wanted him to take his cellphone and then send text messages to the funeral guests thanking them for coming to the funeral. The grandson thinks the joke is cruel, but when he posted the dilemma on Reddit, many users agreed that the joke was all in good fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native opens new beauty shop

CHARLOTTE — There is a new woman-owned small business in north Charlotte. Jordan Strode held a ribbon-cutting and soft grand opening on Saturday for her new business: J’s Eyelashes and Body Sculpting. Strode is a Queen City native and played basketball at Hickory Ridge High School. Strode said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
franchising.com

Gotcha Covered Opens New Location in Denver, North Carolina

The new center is owned and operated by Christina and Tom Mullen. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners on the west side of Lake Norman. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Preparing your home ahead of Friday’s deep freeze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are now just a couple of days away from that big temperature drop we’ve been telling you about which means it’s crunch time to start getting your family and home ready. You’ll want to head to the hardware store to grab lots of batteries and a few other essential items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

New Years Eve Hop Bomb Drop at Old Armor Beer Company in Kannapolis

Old Armor Beer Company, at 211 West Avenue, Kannapolis, offers a wide variety of locally brewed, carefully crafted beers. The brewery supports veterans and first responders through its Pay It Forward Board. It allows anyone to give back to their favorite military branch or first responder department. If you’d like to pay it forward, when you go to the brewery, just pay for a pint, select which branch of service or department you’d like to support and they’ll add your donation to the tally on the chalkboard.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm

Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Odometer fraud is on the rise, analysts say

CHARLOTTE — Make no mistake. Odometer fraud isn’t a thing of the past. Scammers can roll back new -- digital -- odometers too. If a seller rolls back the odometer, you’re spending more than the car is worth. Plus, you may end wonder why things are falling apart so much sooner than you expected.
CHARLOTTE, NC

