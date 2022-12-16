Attorney under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards say they found suspected drugs on him

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of operating a dog-fighting ring was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges. Ronald Smith, 39, also was ordered by a federal judge to pay $233,368 to a facility in North Carolina for medical treatment and rehabilitation of several dogs confiscated from his home in April and May, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

