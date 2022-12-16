Attorney under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards say they found suspected drugs on him

Read full article on original website
Slay13
3d ago
Just goes to show they use “discretion “ as to who to arrest and who not to ! And this is who defends a potentially innocent person ??? System is a joke fr fr !
Boo Radley
3d ago
This BETTER lead to immediate disbandment if there is even a whit of truth to the story.If it is a made up narrative,the author or accuser needs to experience jail first hand.
Gregory Bartlett
3d ago
he should've been arrested......this was not some simple mistake by a first time visitor.....he's a defense attorney who's been visiting clients in jail therefore he knows the rules like a CO knows them.
Cuyahoga County prosecutor pushes use of genealogical testing for unsolved violent crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Tuesday he will expand his office’s use of genealogical testing in unsolved violent crimes. O’Malley said he’ll use $250,000 from a fund that’s financed by seizures made by law enforcement in criminal and civil forfeitures to pay for the expansion. He also sent a callout to county police departments to submit DNA in unsolved cases.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland man wanted for multiple carjackings, armed robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man wanted for committing multiple crimes in Cuyahoga County was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after a short foot chase Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down Andre Lovett to a home near the 1800 block of Wymore St. in Cleveland.
ideastream.org
Cleveland Clinic physician is facing criminal charges after allegedly fondling three women
A Cleveland Clinic-affiliated gastroenterologist has been accused of sexual assault, court records show. Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, of Westlake, was charged Friday with three counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. The charges are all felonies. According to warrant documents filed with...
Akron man pleads guilty to dog-fighting, drug charges, gets over 10 years in prison
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of operating a dog-fighting ring was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges. Ronald Smith, 39, also was ordered by a federal judge to pay $233,368 to a facility in North Carolina for medical treatment and rehabilitation of several dogs confiscated from his home in April and May, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.
Akron man sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for dog fighting, drug and gun charges
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to charges of dog fighting, drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge John R. Adams sentenced 39-year-old Ronald Smith to 123 months in jail. Additionally, Judge...
whbc.com
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
Man charged after standoff in Streetsboro
A man was arrested in Streetsboro on Monday evening after a brief standoff in a home where an altercation turned violent against two elderly people.
CWRU student arrested after allegedly attacking employee, other victim
A 19 year-old Case Western Reserve University student is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly attacking two women, including an university employee.
Lorain prosecutor: Officer-involved shooting may have saved innocent lives
The investigation concluded that 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess posed a threat to the officers, and that their response of firing 10 rounds at Boggess was not only reasonable, it was necessary to save their own lives.
cleveland19.com
21-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison murdering teen
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 17-year-old boy after an Akron apartment fight met his fate in court on Dec. 19 - to spend the rest of his days locked up. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced 21-year-old Leeric Campbell of Alphada Avenue to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Dontez Burns in Feb. 2021.
Man and woman killed in double homicide in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating what they are calling a double homicide in the city.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for deadly shooting at gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand jury indicted a 32-year-old Cleveland man for a deadly shooting at a Cleveland gas station. Bobby Buchanan Jr. was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with order of police officer, and attempted murder.
cleveland19.com
$100K bond set for man accused of shooting 2 girls in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning to injuring two 14-year-old girls in a drive-by shooting. Lonnel Terry was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and other gun related charges. Shaker Heights police said...
Suspect fires more than a dozen shots at Cleveland Heights home: Police
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after someone drove by and fired more than a dozen gunshots at a home on Yorkshire Road.
Youngstown man charged with assault on woman
The woman's eye was severely bruised and swollen, "the size of a golf ball."
Cleveland police investigating four slayings within 24 hours over weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slayings of four people in Cleveland over the weekend. In the first incident, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of East 85th Street on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Just before 8 a.m., police found a vehicle...
cleveland19.com
Saudi Arabian man living in Cleveland Heights indicted on weapons charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Saudi Arabian man, living in Cleveland Heights, was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of smuggling goods from the United States. Cleveland FBI agents said Abdulrahman Zalah, 30, attempted to export more than 50 automatic and semi-automatic rifle barrels from the United States since April 2022.
cleveland19.com
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
Man causes disturbance at business after being warned by police: Brunswick Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
