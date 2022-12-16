ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

Floriduh caring for their children ? 😂😂 I have lived here for 39 years and FL has never been a state to raise children , even though the schools used to be great for a southern state . And I say used to , because the current Govonor is ruining the schools and FL has never cared about the poor children with no insurance, FL has never cared . My field of expertise is in insurance, I can say that with confidence that FL never cared about their children or the elderly in this state. FL wants you to come bring your money , retire here but you better be able to support yourself for if you rely only on your SS check , you will be priced out to homelessness . The current Govonor cares only about himself not the people

Donny boom botz
3d ago

Sounds like Chinese tactics. Soon DeSantis will be pulling in Floridians for “attitude adjustments”.(i. e. “You will agree with me or I will ship you to Martha’s Vineyard.”

sflcn.com

Griffin Ainsworth Shares Scholarship Opportunities for FL Students

As college tuition costs continue to rise, more and more students are turning to scholarships to help fund their education. Fortunately, Florida has numerous scholarship opportunities available for its residents. Griffin Ainsworth discusses some of these opportunities that can help potential students better understand the process of applying for scholarships.
FLORIDA STATE
Route Fifty

Why Florida Is Coughing Up Billions to Save Its Insurance Market

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In the three months since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, the state’s fragile property insurance market has been teetering on the brink of collapse. The historic storm caused over $50 billion in damage, more than any disaster in U.S. history other than Hurricane Katrina. It also dealt a body blow to an industry that was already struggling to stay standing: Several insurance companies had already collapsed this year even before the hurricane, and major funders are now poised to abandon those that remain.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida

It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Best Florida Panhandle Beaches For A Vacation

Are you looking for the perfect beach vacation spot? Look no further than these Florida Panhandle Beaches. From the crystal clear waters of Destin to the sugary white sand of Panama City Beach which is my favorite. Then add in a sprinkle of some of the most beautiful state parks, and you will find Florida’s Gulf of Mexico has something for everyone.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

COVID-19 cases continue sharp uptick in Florida

Florida had more than 22,500 reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, continuing a sharp increase. The Florida Department of Health on Friday released data that showed the state had 22,572 reported cases from Dec. 9 through Thursday. That came after 19,931 cases during the week that started Dec. 2 and 18,793 cases during the week that started Nov. 25.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

RE/MAX Names Top Producers for the Third Quarter of 2022

RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida, is proud to recognize associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to September 2022. Among the Top 100 individual commercial agents, Stan Rutstein in the Bradenton office ranked #13 in the United States and #32 worldwide; and Ivan J. Gould PA in the Sarasota office ranked #27 in the United States and #67 worldwide. Among the Top 25 medium commercial teams in the United States (three to nine members), Ramos Property Group in Tampa ranked #11. Among the Top 50 small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group in the Bradenton office ranked #11 in the United States and #29 worldwide, and the Glenn Brown Team in the Sarasota office ranked #41 in the United States. Among the Top 50 medium residential teams in the United States (three to nine members), the Stiver First International Team in the Englewood office ranked #25 and the Brewer Team in the Sarasota office ranked #49. Among the Top 100 teams in the United States for residential and commercial sales combined, the Stiver First International Team ranked #63.
SARASOTA, FL

