Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Related
WESH
Woman says she was attacked, robbed while pulled over on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mother says she pulled over on Interstate 4 while going home to change her child’s diaper when another driver pulled up behind her. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said when she noticed the car, she started moving quickly to pack up, but the driver approached her before she could get back in the car.
sebastiandaily.com
Neighbors report a man yelling obscenities on their street in Micco
A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct after neighbors complained to law enforcement in Micco, Florida. At approximately 10:44 a.m., multiple calls were made to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, reporting a man disturbing the peace as he walked up and down the street while yelling obscenities at the 9300 block of Pine Street in Micco.
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
Teen stabbed, beat mother with frying pan because she was ‘on his case’ about cleaning his room
New details have emerged after a 17-year-old boy was accused of brutally attacking his mother last month.
WESH
Previously convicted murderer sentenced for stabbing person in New Smyrna Beach Walmart
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man, previously convicted of murder but paroled, has been sentenced to just short of five years in prison forstabbing someone at a New Smyrna Beach Walmart after a dispute in the parking lot. A jury previously found 67-year-old Michael Brown guilty...
WESH
Orange County Sheriff's Office hosts annual ‘Shop with a Cop’
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office worked Tuesday to make sure kids were able to enjoy the holiday by hosting its annual Shop with a Cop event. “We do like to spread some holiday cheer, and it’s just a great day,” Sheriff John Mina said.
Police: Woman, 23, fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police said a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting. First responders said they provided life-saving efforts to...
WESH
Melbourne police arrest ex-boyfriend accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police have identified both the 23-year-old woman killed and the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, in a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. The victim, Sha’dayla Johnson, was found shot several times after police were called in just before 8 a.m. to a house on Colbert Circle. Fire...
WESH
Safety committee member investigating Apopka firefighter's death submits resignation
APOPKA, Fla. — Twenty-five-year-old Apopka firefighter Austin Duran died in July, one month after a trailer filled with sand fell on him at the fire station. A report on the accident detailed a lack of training in the fire department and a safety committee was formed to look into improvements.
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
fox35orlando.com
Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
osceolasheriff.org
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation
Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
‘Their hands are tied’: 2 resign from committee to investigate Apopka firefighter’s on-duty death
APOPKA, Fla. — Two people have resigned from the safety committee meant to investigate the death of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran. At least one of those committee members says the pushback they received on their investigation gave him no choice but to step down. A trailer filled with sand...
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
click orlando
Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
WESH
Woman, 10-year-old killed in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and child are dead after a crash in Osceola County. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 429 at mile marker 1. Officials say a Ford F-350 failed to slow down and struck a...
Death Row Inmate Gets Wish to Test Evidence for DNA in Wife’s, In-Law’s and Man’s 1975 Murders
A death row inmate has received permission from a Florida judge to test decades-old evidence for DNA, whose results he claims will clear him of his wife’s, her parents’ and another man’s murder, online records show. Prosecutors with the Conviction Integrity Unit of the State Attorney’s Office...
WESH
Wild video shows moment accused burglars plow SUV into Orlando GameStop
ORLANDO, Fla. — New video shows the moment two burglars smashed their way into a local GameStop. An SUV slammed into the store on East Colonial Drive at Colonial Marketplace around 3 a.m. Monday. Seconds later, two men get out and begin swiping whatever they can. They even go...
Off-duty Central Florida sheriff’s deputy arrested for DUI
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Seminole County and charged with driving under the influence. Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Volusia County Deputy Julia Curtin Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4, near State Road 46, due to her driving pattern.
Comments / 1