KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Light, patchy freezing fog is possible through this morning, but impacts are not expected. Cold and cloudy this afternoon. High 27. Cloudy and a few degrees above freezing Wednesday. High 34. Winter Storm begins Wednesday night with lasting impacts through Christmas weekend. The heaviest of the snow will fall between midnight Thursday and early Thursday afternoon. Snow tapers off by the end of the day on Thursday. Widespread snowfall of 2’’ to 4’’ can be expected with some locally higher amounts, though measuring will be difficult due to the dry and blowing nature of the snow. A combination of bitter cold and 40+ mph gusts during the height of the storm will lead to greatly reduced visibilities and dangerous conditions for those venturing outdoors. Temperatures will rapidly falling into the single digits Thursday morning and continue to fall below zero Thursday afternoon. Wind chills during this time will drop down between -10 and -20. Areas of blowing snow will last through Friday making travel difficult with bouts of reduced visibilities, however it’s the extreme cold that will have the greatest impact. Wind chills Friday morning will drop down between -25 and -35 and remain well below zero through the remainder of Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will struggle to climb just a few degrees above 0. Wind chills Saturday morning will once again be dangerously low dropping between -15 and -25 with actual temperatures below 0. Scattered clouds and sunshine won’t be enough to shake the extreme cold Saturday afternoon with wind chills remaining below zero and actual temperatures only reaching into the single digits. Wind chills and actual temperatures will continue to remain below zero Christmas morning, though some improvement may be felt Christmas Day with temperatures climbing into the teens.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO