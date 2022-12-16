ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Reformer

Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care

Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota

While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Burgum appoints Tammy Miller to serve as lieutenant governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has named Tammy Miller to succeed Brent Sanford as lieutenant governor of North Dakota. Miller has served as chief operating officer in the Governor’s Office since April 2020. She previously served as CEO and board chair at Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. Miller joined the company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including president.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
MinnPost

Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center

At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
MARSHALL, MN
kfgo.com

119K sign up for 2023 MNsure health insurance coverage

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 119,500 Minnesotans signed up for 2023 health insurance through the MNsure state-run exchange during open enrollment Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. CEO Nate Clark said those families, with tax credits available only through MNsure, will save $560 per month on average on health insurance premiums.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Future of Us: How the pandemic has and hasn’t changed the ‘Land of 20,000 Nonprofits’

Tonya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation, says Minnesota has the resources needed for transformational change, but its philanthropic community needs a shared vision to actually move the needle. “I think that sometimes we have to set aside our own priorities,” Allen said, “to actually move forward a collective set of priorities.” Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
edinazephyrus.com

Antisemitism and intolerance in Edina’s past and present: The experience of Jewish residents

Edina has a long history of antisemitism. Restrictive covenants barred Jews from buying property in the suburb up until the 1960s; according to professors Charles Gallagher and Cameron Lippard from La Salle University and Appalachian State University, residents at the time were proud that Edina had “not one Negro and not one Jew.” This followed a state-wide trend: Minneapolis was regarded as one of the most antisemitic cities in the country in the 1950s, according to MPR News. Jews were routinely discriminated against, denied housing and job opportunities.
EDINA, MN

