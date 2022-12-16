Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The […] The post Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
kfgo.com
Burgum appoints Tammy Miller to serve as lieutenant governor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has named Tammy Miller to succeed Brent Sanford as lieutenant governor of North Dakota. Miller has served as chief operating officer in the Governor’s Office since April 2020. She previously served as CEO and board chair at Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. Miller joined the company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including president.
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
kfgo.com
ND Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns, Burgum to announce successor later today
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has announced the resignation of Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Sanford’s last day in office will be Jan. 2 and Burgum will announce his successor at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford has served as North Dakota’s 38th lieutenant governor since he and Burgum...
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
KAAL-TV
Inaugural ceremony for Minnesota’s 5 constitutional officers to take place Jan. 2
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced details for the inaugural ceremony for Minnesota’s 5 constitutional officers. Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha, will be sworn in on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul.
KFYR-TV
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
State's largest shelter for those experiencing homelessness responds to federal plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, Minnesota’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness said they'd welcome the focused effort. But Grace Rieck, the director of shelter operations at People Serving People also acknowledged the plan may be a...
Vikings reward woman who gave her shoes to homeless man in Brooklyn Center
At KARE-TV Samie Solina says, “A woman continues to be showered with praise after she gave her pair of sneakers to a homeless man without shoes at a liquor store this week. Ta Leia Thomas — better known as Ace — was working at a Brooklyn Center liquor store last Tuesday when she saw a homeless man make a pair out of some boxes, trying to protect his feet from the cold. She then gave him her favorite pair of shoes, telling KARE 11, ‘I didn’t care about the shoes, I cared about him’. … On Saturday, she not only received seats to what turned out to be a legendary Minnesota Vikings game, but the team surprised her with autographed — and worn — Justin Jefferson cleats.”
kfgo.com
Death of boy spurs North Dakota tribe to add organ donation option to tribal IDs
BELCOURT, N.D. – Greyson Parisien’s time on earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in “Frozen,” the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
kfgo.com
119K sign up for 2023 MNsure health insurance coverage
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 119,500 Minnesotans signed up for 2023 health insurance through the MNsure state-run exchange during open enrollment Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. CEO Nate Clark said those families, with tax credits available only through MNsure, will save $560 per month on average on health insurance premiums.
Research: Black, Hispanic and Asian Minnesotans under 65 more likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — and more likely to die of it
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers saw the disproportionate impact the virus had on populations of color. Minnesota’s populations of color were hospitalized at higher rates and also died at higher rates than white Minnesotans. “We were seeing large populations of people of color in...
boreal.org
Future of Us: How the pandemic has and hasn’t changed the ‘Land of 20,000 Nonprofits’
Tonya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation, says Minnesota has the resources needed for transformational change, but its philanthropic community needs a shared vision to actually move the needle. “I think that sometimes we have to set aside our own priorities,” Allen said, “to actually move forward a collective set of priorities.” Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News.
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
edinazephyrus.com
Antisemitism and intolerance in Edina’s past and present: The experience of Jewish residents
Edina has a long history of antisemitism. Restrictive covenants barred Jews from buying property in the suburb up until the 1960s; according to professors Charles Gallagher and Cameron Lippard from La Salle University and Appalachian State University, residents at the time were proud that Edina had “not one Negro and not one Jew.” This followed a state-wide trend: Minneapolis was regarded as one of the most antisemitic cities in the country in the 1950s, according to MPR News. Jews were routinely discriminated against, denied housing and job opportunities.
