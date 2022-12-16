Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop along I-95 in Florence County led to a major cocaine bust, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies stopped the car on Monday after seeing the car speeding near the 157 mile marker. The sheriff’s office said deputies had...
WMBF
Warrants: Man pointed gun at group of six people along Myrtle Beach street
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody over the weekend after police said he pointed a gun at a group of people in Myrtle Beach. The group of six people told police that around 6 p.m. Saturday they were walking down Nance Street heading toward Canal Street when they walked past the suspect identified as De’Marius Alewine, according to arrest warrants.
WMBF
2 seriously injured in Myrtle Beach shooting; police investigating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police confirmed that the shooting happened in the 300 block of Cedar Street, off Highway 501. Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found two people with life-threatening injuries. Police confirm there...
WMBF
Little River man sentenced in 2020 pedestrian fatality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man is sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the 2020 death of a pedestrian. The charge stems from a crash on July 18, 2020, in which 40-year-old James Hampton Vereen’s vehicle hit then-37-year-old Pamela Harding, of Little River, who was walking on Baker Street.
WMBF
2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
WMBF
CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
WMBF
Purple streetlights across Horry County are part of manufacturer’s defective batch
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents may have noticed some street lights shining purple instead of white. Duke Energy South Carolina said they are upgrading many older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead. The energy...
WMBF
Sentencing date scheduled for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Horry County grandmother
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man convicted of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old woman will learn his prison sentence in the new year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dominique Brand’s sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023. A judge found Brand guilty in September on all...
WMBF
Coroner: 71-year-old woman victim of fatal 3-vehicle crash in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 71-year-old Galivants Ferry woman was the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Loris last week. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. According...
WMBF
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance of...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies homeless man hit, killed by car in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office has released the name of a man who was hit and killed last week in the Conway area. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 61-year-old Michael Zavatsky. She said that Zavatsky was homeless. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the...
WMBF
Firefighters investigate cause of house in fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were called to a two-alarm fire on Monday in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said firefighters were called around 1 p.m. to a house fire in the 1200 block of Bruorton Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when crews arrived at...
WMBF
Grand Strand Jewish community spreads love during Hannukah amid concerns over antisemitic flyers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hannukah is a holiday that’s all about spreading love and kindness to one another. “Treat your neighbor as you want him or her to treat you,” said David Weissman, the rabbi for Temple Shalom. “That is a prime teaching of Judaism.”
WMBF
Suspect charged with murder after months-long investigation, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is charged with murder after a months-long investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Florence police arrested Chancey Ja’Mario Williams, 25, on Monday on outstanding warrants of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, burglary- first-degree, and two counts of assault and battery- third-degree.
WMBF
MBPD: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend before turning gun on himself; victim identified
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Cedar Street, off Highway 501 on Monday. Officers said when they arrived at the scene they...
WMBF
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Sunday to a pair of crashes in the Conway area that left one person hurt. Horry County Fire Rescue said two wrecks each involving two vehicles happened in the area of Highway 501 and Wonderland Road at around 12:30 p.m. The person hurt was...
WMBF
Authorities arrest 18-year-old in connection to shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man accused of opening fire in a Florence apartment complex parking lot last week. Florence police and Florence County deputies took 18-year-old Tylik Brown into custody on Friday in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE | Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence...
WMBF
Floats, golf carts, walkers welcome: Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off next month with the 17th annual MLK parade, and organizers are looking for businesses and organizations to claim a spot in line. You can now sign up to join the celebration and be a part of this year’s MLK...
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach menorah lightings kick off Hanukkah
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Market Common will host the second menorah lighting of the season Monday evening in Valor park. Rabbi Avi and Temple Emanu-El will light the menorah in Valor Park at 5:00 p.m. The event will include prayers, holiday songs and traditional jelly doughnuts. For additional information...
Comments / 0