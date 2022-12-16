ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Warrants: Man pointed gun at group of six people along Myrtle Beach street

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody over the weekend after police said he pointed a gun at a group of people in Myrtle Beach. The group of six people told police that around 6 p.m. Saturday they were walking down Nance Street heading toward Canal Street when they walked past the suspect identified as De’Marius Alewine, according to arrest warrants.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

2 seriously injured in Myrtle Beach shooting; police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police confirmed that the shooting happened in the 300 block of Cedar Street, off Highway 501. Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found two people with life-threatening injuries. Police confirm there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Little River man sentenced in 2020 pedestrian fatality

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man is sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the 2020 death of a pedestrian. The charge stems from a crash on July 18, 2020, in which 40-year-old James Hampton Vereen’s vehicle hit then-37-year-old Pamela Harding, of Little River, who was walking on Baker Street.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week. Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 71-year-old woman victim of fatal 3-vehicle crash in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 71-year-old Galivants Ferry woman was the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Loris last week. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. According...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect charged with murder after months-long investigation, Florence police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is charged with murder after a months-long investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Florence police arrested Chancey Ja’Mario Williams, 25, on Monday on outstanding warrants of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, burglary- first-degree, and two counts of assault and battery- third-degree.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Sunday to a pair of crashes in the Conway area that left one person hurt. Horry County Fire Rescue said two wrecks each involving two vehicles happened in the area of Highway 501 and Wonderland Road at around 12:30 p.m. The person hurt was...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach menorah lightings kick off Hanukkah

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Market Common will host the second menorah lighting of the season Monday evening in Valor park. Rabbi Avi and Temple Emanu-El will light the menorah in Valor Park at 5:00 p.m. The event will include prayers, holiday songs and traditional jelly doughnuts. For additional information...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy