Charleston County, SC

Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Water Mission receives over $2M from UN to continue Ukraine efforts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston non-profit has received millions of dollars from the United Nations to continue their efforts to provide clean water for Ukrainians during the war. Water Mission has received $2.27 million international body to help address the ever changing and ever complex reality of...
4 puppies rescued from North Charleston fire Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department rescued four puppies from a house fire Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street for the fire. As of 9 a.m., fire investigators remained on the scene but the fire was under control.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
Georgetown Co. woman finds sick bald eagle in her driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. The woman found the sick eagle right in her driveway. She then took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help. Crews with the station contacted...
Charleston County gifted teacher wants stem building materials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During this season of giving, how about helping out a local teacher with their classroom supply needs?. A Charleston County educator wants to increase her students’ STEM-building skills once they return from Christmas break. Gifted and talented Julian Mitchell Math and Science Elementary teacher Jessica...
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old on Monday. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales, 17, was reported missing after she left her home in North Charleston on Dec. 18. Authorities believe she is with her boyfriend in Raleigh, North Carolina, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year. A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing a Lowcountry hospital after he says his wife died due to a bad fall at the facility. Julius McCullar says in the new lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina that his wife, Elizabeth, was being treated for other health complications prior to the fall.
New donation opportunity coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday morning, Charleston city leaders will announce the arrival of the ‘Light Of the World’ mobile Giving Machines- an innovative way to donate to the Charleston homeless community. These bright red, mobile giving machines give families the opportunity to not only select how they...
