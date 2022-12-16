ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Highlighting the Helpers: Synergy Services

We're shining a light on the 'helpers' in our community this holiday season. Here's a look at how Synergy Services helps the greater Kansas City metro.
Tips to help: Dangerous weather comes just in time for holiday travel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City area expecting blizzard-like conditions later this week, just as many are ramping up their holiday travel, experts have tips to help keep you safe. AAA says holiday travel has been rebounding in a big way since COVID-19. Experts encourage you to...
Dangerously cold temperatures later this week pose risk to pets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued awinter storm watch for the Kansas City area through Friday. Our forecast for the next several days calls for decreasing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and even blizzard-like conditions. Area shelters have a warning for pet owners: Even the best...
Blizzard-like conditions possible later this week

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Blizzard-like conditions are possible later this week. And that snow will likely be accompanied by arctic air...
Two dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Surveysaid, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the...
Kansas governor announces three-part plan to lower taxes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday announced a three-part plan to reduce taxes. Kelly, appearing at a grocery store in Johnson County, spelled out all three phases. The first phase would fade out taxes on items like diapers and feminine hygiene products. The second phase...
