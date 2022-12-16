ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
City of Birmingham to open warming station Thursday through Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the windy and cold temperatures moving into the Birmingham area Thursday night, the City of Birmingham is opening a warming station Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25. The city is partnering with the Jimmie Hale Mission and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex to open the...
Birmingham approaches grim milestone with homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is approaching a grim milestone. Police say 138 people have died by homicide this year, but the efforts to stop this number from climbing are on-going. Of those 138 homicides, Birmingham Police said 10 were ruled justifiable, so no criminal charges were...
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
APT brings new Shuttlesworth documentary to the screen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a lot to watch this holiday that offers drama, strong, interesting personalities... And a fight for justice. As it happens, one such story you can watch beginning Dec. 20 features a Birmingham hero, the civil rights icon Fred Shuttlesworth. This new look at the...
Experts give advice on staying sober during the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays can be a difficult time for people sober and in long-term recovery. Peter Hendricks is the Director of Research for the Department of Health Behavior for the School of Public Health at UAB. He said if you feel comfortable, share with your close loved ones that you are in recovery.
Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’. Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks...
Start thinking about winterizing your vehicle now

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you know it’s cold and it’s going to even more frigid on Friday. Now is the time to start thinking about your vehicle. Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said they are expecting more than one hundred million people to be traveling by car this year across the country. But, with freezing temperatures likely to hit right around the holiday, Ingram said it is crucial you prepare your car.
Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
Birmingham fire crews extinguish fire at business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire Monday afternoon at a two-story residential structure that was used as a business. The fire started on 19th Street North and and 14th Court North. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation. Get...
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and...
Birmingham non-profit gives away Christmas meals to families in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham non-profit, comprised mostly of young people, came together Saturday morning to feed over a hundred families. Little Hands Servings Hearts provides volunteer opportunities for children of all ages, no experience necessary. That’s what they did Saturday morning at Alabama Hoops on Montclair, Rd.
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
