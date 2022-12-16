Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
All-Day Holiday at University of Alabama museums gets underway Tuesday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Christmas break for the kids and if you’re looking for something fun and educational at the same time then Tuesday, December 20 is the best time to check out some of the best museums in Tuscaloosa. The University of Alabama is offering special...
City of Birmingham to open warming station Thursday through Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the windy and cold temperatures moving into the Birmingham area Thursday night, the City of Birmingham is opening a warming station Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25. The city is partnering with the Jimmie Hale Mission and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex to open the...
Birmingham approaches grim milestone with homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is approaching a grim milestone. Police say 138 people have died by homicide this year, but the efforts to stop this number from climbing are on-going. Of those 138 homicides, Birmingham Police said 10 were ruled justifiable, so no criminal charges were...
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
Economic Impact Report shows World Games brought in $165 million dollars; lower than original projections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study showed that The World Games did not bring in as much money to Birmingham’s economy as event organizers planned. Originally expected to generate more than $250 million in revenue, the study showed the economic impact was actually around 30% less. The study...
APT brings new Shuttlesworth documentary to the screen
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a lot to watch this holiday that offers drama, strong, interesting personalities... And a fight for justice. As it happens, one such story you can watch beginning Dec. 20 features a Birmingham hero, the civil rights icon Fred Shuttlesworth. This new look at the...
Grand jury returns a ‘no bill’ in triple fatality case in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County grand jury returned a No Bill result in the case of involving a triple fatality in Cottondale more than a year ago. Police charged Braxton Connell had faced three counts of criminally negligent homicide but the grand jury’s decision means the charges were dropped.
Experts give advice on staying sober during the holidays
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holidays can be a difficult time for people sober and in long-term recovery. Peter Hendricks is the Director of Research for the Department of Health Behavior for the School of Public Health at UAB. He said if you feel comfortable, share with your close loved ones that you are in recovery.
Cardiologist say remember your heart health this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As you’re wrapping up your holiday shopping and preparing to host family and friends this season, doctors are reminding you to keep your heart health on your list of ‘To Dos.’. Doctors said they tend to see more heart attacks in last two weeks...
Start thinking about winterizing your vehicle now
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - By now, you know it’s cold and it’s going to even more frigid on Friday. Now is the time to start thinking about your vehicle. Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said they are expecting more than one hundred million people to be traveling by car this year across the country. But, with freezing temperatures likely to hit right around the holiday, Ingram said it is crucial you prepare your car.
Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
Birmingham fire crews extinguish fire at business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews battled a fire Monday afternoon at a two-story residential structure that was used as a business. The fire started on 19th Street North and and 14th Court North. No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation. Get...
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
High school student, Shelby Humane guarantee special Christmas for shelter animals
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Animal shelters across Alabama are seeing an increase in intakes over the last year. Last Christmas, Shelby Humane had around 200 cats and dogs in the shelter, this year, they have doubled. Dermie Cropp is a senior at Briarwood. During his Sophomore year, he started...
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and...
Birmingham non-profit gives away Christmas meals to families in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham non-profit, comprised mostly of young people, came together Saturday morning to feed over a hundred families. Little Hands Servings Hearts provides volunteer opportunities for children of all ages, no experience necessary. That’s what they did Saturday morning at Alabama Hoops on Montclair, Rd.
16-year-old girl shot on Jefferson Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Jefferson Avenue on report of a person shot, according to BPD. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 16 year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
One man dead following shooting on Tuscaloosa Ave. SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:39 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a car engulfed in flames and a person laying...
15-year-old recovering from shooting gets early Christmas present from local church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday, the joyful sounds of Christmas could be heard throughout Bread of Life World Outreach Ministries church. Pastor Zanthia Turner told the congregation, they have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. No one is more thankful that Patrice Leonard. Her 15-year-old son Christian...
