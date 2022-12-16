Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Warming stations planned to open in Birmingham and other cities
Warming stations will be open in various locations to offer shelter from the extreme cold in Alabama this week. The city of Birmingham says a warm shelter will be open to the public from Dec. 22 through Dec 25 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The warming station will open at...
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
wvtm13.com
Helping the most vulnerable during bitter cold temperatures in Birmingham
As temperatures take a plunge this week, shelters across Central Alabama will open their doors to those considered most vulnerable. The homeless population in Birmingham will need extra care this week. Firehouse Ministries says they've been at capacity for the last six months in the shelter. They only have 90 beds, the remain 45 have to sleep on cots.
wvtm13.com
Minor injury to firefighter reported in commercial building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A commercial building appeared to be destroyed after a large fire Monday in Birmingham. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the 1400 block of 19th Avenue North at about 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and...
wvtm13.com
Blount County Courthouse closed for Tuesday due to security concern
ONEONTA, Ala. — The Blount County Courthouse has closed, due to a security concern Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the main courthouse in Oneonta, as well as the annex in Hayden, will be closed for the rest of the day. Regular business hours will resume Wednesday morning. The sheriff's...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's Summit shopping center hosts menorah lighting ceremony
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham on Sunday to officially mark the first night of Hanukkah. A menorah lighting ceremony took place in the Saks plaza, next to Saks Fifth Avenue in The Summit shopping center. Rep. Phillip Ensler, the only Jewish member of the state legislature, was...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern alumni hoping to become ambassadors to help keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College alumni are thinking of ways to help save their school from closing. “The more I talk about it, the more it’s just like settling in,” Damian Mitchell said. Mitchell, a proud 2018 Birmingham Southern College graduate is on a mission to...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama malls overcome pandemic challenges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For years, we've heard talk about the demise of shopping malls. The pandemic has certainly made for tougher times for malls. Places like Riverchase Galleria in Hoover are alive and well this holiday season. "You know, I use the old Yogi Berra line that nobody...
wvtm13.com
One dead, two injured in shooting in downtown Birmingham location Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: December 20: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported one person has died from this shooting incident. The JCCMEO identified the deceased person as DeAnthony Samuels, 21, of Birmingham. Samuels died at UAB Hospital just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, said the coroner's office.
wvtm13.com
Pets for Christmas may not be a good present for some
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — 'Tis the season to spread love and holiday cheer. However, some gifts may not be the best choice. Pets are common Christmas presents, but this shouldn't necessarily be the case. It's not uncommon for animals to be surrendered and rehomed. Animals require serious commitment, dedication and...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man found shot to death by burning car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a man's death after he was found shot by a burning car Sunday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter call about shots fired in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. When they arrived, they saw people in...
wvtm13.com
Drier Wednesday ahead of a very cold blast of weather Thursday night
Showers move out this evening, and Wednesday comes in as the nicest day of the week. A Wind Chill Watch goes into effect on Friday (Impact Day). Check the video forecast for the latest. ENJOY WEDNESDAY. Most of the clouds thin overnight, and it gets cold: lows in the lower...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate shooting death in Titusville area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation Sunday after finding a man shot to death in the Titusville community. Shortly before 10 a.m., police were alerted by a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. When West...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern College president meets with lawmakers asking for $30 million to keep school open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Southern College President Daniel Coleman is calling on state legislators to help the private school out of a financial bind. He’s asking for $30 million, or the institution will close. Lawmakers have a big decision to make. Alabama House Rep. Juandalynn Givan is one...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Museum of Art to welcome new works of art
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several major works of art are coming to the Birmingham Museum of Art. According to a news release, the artists represented in this acquisition are Dawoud Bey, Thornton Dial, Richard Dial, Howard Oubre, Debra Riffe and Hale Woodruff. “The Birmingham Museum of Art is committed to...
wvtm13.com
Showers likely through Tuesday and very cold later this week
Get set for a huge change in the weather this week. The coldest air since 2018 arrives in Alabama on Friday with dangerously low wind chills and a few flurries. Check the video forecast for the latest. SHOWERS IN THE SHORT TERM. Weather changes quickly this time of year. December...
wvtm13.com
Man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Day. Theodore Hill, 23, was shot outside a home in the 2400 block of 5th Street Northwest in Center Point while celebrating the holiday with Marvin Arnold. Investigators say a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
wvtm13.com
Anniston woman arrested in shooting death of her boyfriend
ANNISTON, Ala. — Anniston police have arrested a woman in connection to the shooting death of her boyfriend. Around 3:45 a.m. Dec.18, officers responded to a call of a person being shot in the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man in the home...
