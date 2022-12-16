Read full article on original website
MLB
3 predictions for the Astros' '23 season
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros are no strangers to having a short offseason in recent years, and when you play your final game on Nov. 5 -- the date the Astros beat the Phillies in Game 6 to win the World Series -- the start of Spring Training comes fast. With that, it’s time to look ahead to 2023 with some predictions for the defending World Series champions.
MLB
The Top 10 lineups in baseball for '23 are ...
Is it too soon to say the Mets have the best lineup in MLB now that they have Carlos Correa?. Well, as Giants fans know too well, it’s too soon to even say the Mets have Carlos Correa. Regardless, while we await the results of Correa’s latest physical, let’s...
MLB
Tracking the Mets' flurry of offseason moves
NEW YORK -- It was barely two years ago that Steve Cohen, upon purchasing the Mets, cautioned the public that he and team officials would not “spend like drunken sailors” in their pursuit of a revamped roster. For two winters, Cohen held to that ideal, keeping his expenditures (relatively) modest.
MLB
Whom did the Brewers acquire in their recent three-way trade? Breaking down the blockbuster return
The Brewers made a major splash last Monday afternoon, acquiring a 2022 MLB All-Star and two pitchers in a three-team deal with the A’s and the Braves. After the dust settled, Milwaukee received three new additions: All-Star catcher William Contreras and right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager. Leaving...
MLB
Giants' deal with Correa falls through; he's heading to Mets (source)
SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Correa’s megadeal with the Giants appears to have fallen through, as the All-Star shortstop agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets late Tuesday night, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The development was first reported by MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The...
MLB
Red Sox believe in Yoshida's skills -- here's why
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Red Sox signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, it went down as the largest contract ever awarded to a position player coming from Japan to the United States.
MLB
Clayton Kershaw set to play for Team USA
He's won a World Series title and an MVP Award, and his shelves are loaded with Cy Young Award trophies. Now, Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw wants to add a World Baseball Classic title to his menagerie. On Monday, Team USA announced that Kershaw was "All In" for the tournament this spring.
MLB
Friars find flexibility, lefty bat in deal with Carpenter
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres landed the lefty bat they were searching for. Matt Carpenter has agreed to a deal with San Diego for the 2023 season, with a player option for '24, the Padres announced on Tuesday. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but a source told MLB.com that the deal would pay Carpenter $6 million in ‘23 and another $6 million in '24 if he were to opt in -- with escalators in his contract that could take it up to $21 million in total.
MLB
5 takeaways from stunning Correa news
Uh, whoa. Like the rest of you, I woke up Wednesday morning to a December surprise unlike any in recent baseball memory. Carlos Correa, who had agreed to a 13-year deal with the Giants before a physical that reportedly raised some red flags, is now apparently going to be … a New York Met?
MLB
Verlander sold on Mets' 'championship-standard' vision
NEW YORK -- Before Kodai Senga arrived on the scene, and before Brandon Nimmo committed his baseball life to Queens, before David Robertson and José Quintana and Omar Narváez hopped on board, there was nothing in Flushing but a fragmentary roster that Jacob deGrom was about to reject. In prior years, that sort of problem might have been unsolvable to the Mets, who haven’t always had the easiest time recruiting free agents to play at Citi Field.
MLB
Reunited with Max, JV hopes to win a title together
NEW YORK -- Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are together again. The Mets introduced Verlander to the media at Citi Field on Tuesday. One of the top pitchers on the free-agent market, Verlander signed a two-year, $86.66 million deal with the Mets on Dec. 7. Next year will mark the...
MLB
What's the fit for three newest Padres?
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Busy getting your holiday shopping done this week? So are the Padres, it seems. It's been an eventful few days for San Diego, with...
MLB
With incentive to return, Brantley a good fit for Astros
Michael Brantley watched from the sidelines as his Astros teammates clinched the World Series title, having been down since late June with a right shoulder injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. But now, back on an incentives-heavy one-year deal, his hope is that Houston can run it back with him on the field.
MLB
Fast workers explain how to play nice with pitch clock
Nestor Cortes walked down the mound, received the throw back from his catcher and did what so many of his pitching heroes would do. He took a short stroll through the grass around the mound, thought about the next pitch and what he wanted to do with it, then climbed back up to the rubber to set up to deliver it.
MLB
The best MLB player from every country & territory
Baseball may be America's pastime, but its popularity spans the globe. The game's reach will be on display in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the first round of pool play beginning March 8. The rosters aren't finalized yet, but the United States has loaded up as it prepares to...
MLB
Bellinger eyes rebound in '23: 'It's definitely a big year'
CHICAGO -- Cody Bellinger understood the news that could arrive this offseason. After a decade spent in the Dodgers' system dating back to his teenage years, the former National League MVP was at risk of being non-tendered. The moment arrived in November for Bellinger, who had the freedom to write...
MLB
Judge's record deal with Yanks official
NEW YORK – Nearly two weeks have passed since Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract that figures to keep the American League’s Most Valuable in pinstripes for the remainder of his playing career. Now it’s time for the celebration. Judge and his wife, Samantha,...
MLB
'It ain't over 'till it's over': Correa, Cohen stun baseball world
What really just happened for Mets fans, like “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” a few nights early, can be traced back through 50 years of Mets history, all the way back to when Yogi Berra was their manager and once said this, famously and for all times in baseball:
MLB
Nevin making house calls, staying in contact with Angels stars
ANAHEIM -- Angels manager Phil Nevin has made it a point to reach out to his players this offseason to keep regular communication -- and he said he’s even taken a few players out to dinner, including David Fletcher and Max Stassi. Nevin, who served as interim manager for...
MLB
After FA departures, clubs need these 8 to step up
A lot of attention is paid to all of the big signings and trades made during Hot Stove season, but the moves that aren’t made can be equally important. Last offseason, the Astros didn’t bring in an outside replacement after losing Carlos Correa to the Twins in free agency, opting instead to give rookie Jeremy Peña the opportunity to seize the starting shortstop job. Peña went on to produce 4.8 wins above replacement in the regular season, then earned both the ALCS and World Series MVP Awards as the Astros won it all.
