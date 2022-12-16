‘The fear is at times overwhelming’: Spring Valley woman at a loss with living conditions in condominium

A condo owner in Rockland is fed up with the conditions she's been facing at her building.

Spring Valley's Christina Press told News 12 that she and others living in the Holland House condominiums have lost electricity a few times over the past year.

“The fear is at times overwhelming,” she said. “You just don't know how long the electric is going to be off for."

According to a letter from Orange & Rockland Utilities, they intend to shut off electric/gas service to Press’ building later this month because more than $27,000 is owed and because the landlord has not paid his bill.

"My bill is current in my apartment, so I will have electricity,” she added. “However, there will be no spotlights in the parking lots. I will come home to a pitch-black parking lot. I must use my cellphone to be able to see."

Press says the issues have continued because other condo unit owners are not paying their fair share of HOA fees, something they all must pay every month. O&R confirms it has not been paid since April 2022 with arrears for a “substantial amount of money."

O&R acknowledged it has been trying to work with someone on the matter but never heard back. For now, it suggests residents form a tenants association and pay a small percentage, $3,000-plus, to avoid a shutoff.