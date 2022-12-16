AG James sues Woodbury nursing home over alleged financial fraud and resident neglect

Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against another Long Island nursing home on Friday for alleged fraud and resident neglect.

Her office says the Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Woodbury diverted over $22 million in government funding from resident care.

The attorney general alleges that the diverting of funds resulted in severe understaffing, resident neglect and harm.

News 12 reached out to the Woodbury nursing home for comment and has not heard back as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, James filed a separate lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center in East Meadow, alleging financial fraud and patient neglect and abuse.

In that case, the owners of the nursing home are accused of taking $16 million in Medicare and Medicaid funds for themselves.