Woodbury, NY

AG James sues Woodbury nursing home over alleged financial fraud and resident neglect

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against another Long Island nursing home on Friday for alleged fraud and resident neglect.

Her office says the Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Woodbury diverted over $22 million in government funding from resident care.

The attorney general alleges that the diverting of funds resulted in severe understaffing, resident neglect and harm.

News 12 reached out to the Woodbury nursing home for comment and has not heard back as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, James filed a separate lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center in East Meadow, alleging financial fraud and patient neglect and abuse.

AG sues East Meadow nursing home over financial fraud neglect claims

In that case, the owners of the nursing home are accused of taking $16 million in Medicare and Medicaid funds for themselves.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
News 12

Prosecutors: Fraud fed Brooklyn preacher's flashy lifestyle

A Brooklyn preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor and a previous stint behind bars was arrested Monday on charges he plundered a parishioner's retirement savings to bankroll his flashy lifestyle and extorted a businessman by falsely claiming he could lean on city connections to make “millions” together.
BROOKLYN, NY
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead indicted on fraud, extortion charges

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment of Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn pastor who was robbed during a Sunday Sermon in July. Officials say Whitehead is accused of "defrauding one of his parishioners out of part of her retirement savings, attempting to extort and defraud a businessman and lying to the FBI."
BROOKLYN, NY
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

