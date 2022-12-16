ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

Pelham HS students who took wrong PSAT learn their scores

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrWk4_0jlRdwBT00

Students at Pelham Memorial High School who took the wrong PSAT last October are starting to learn their scores.

The College Board had refused to release them because the wrong test was administered.

A school district spokesman says they surveyed students to determine if they had discussed the questions on the exam with other students who might take the test later on.

The results of that survey were sent to the College Board, which agreed to release the scores.

The school district said that the wrong test was administered by mistake.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy