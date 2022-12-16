Pelham HS students who took wrong PSAT learn their scores

Students at Pelham Memorial High School who took the wrong PSAT last October are starting to learn their scores.

The College Board had refused to release them because the wrong test was administered.

A school district spokesman says they surveyed students to determine if they had discussed the questions on the exam with other students who might take the test later on.

The results of that survey were sent to the College Board, which agreed to release the scores.

The school district said that the wrong test was administered by mistake.