ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
LADSON, SC
counton2.com

Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Highway 41 crash on Saturday left seven people injured

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, the Cainhoy Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident at Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court in Huger. At the scene authorities found two vehicles with heavy damage and several people injured. A total of seven patients were transported to local hospitals,...
HUGER, SC
live5news.com

Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year. A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old attacked by dog, owner cited

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has cited a woman after her dog attacked a boy on Sunday. Deputies were notified that a victim of a dog attack was brought to Trident Medical Center after 2:20 p.m. The incident took place around 1 p.m. near 4516 Nestwood St. in the Woodside Manor community, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
LADSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy