live5news.com
Deputies seek tips 2 years after deadly Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for leads in a deadly 2020 shooting of a 22-year-old on Johns Island. Deputies say Nygel Covington was found dead on a dirt road near Secessionville Road on Dec. 20, 2020, around 8:45 p.m. Another victim...
abcnews4.com
Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
abcnews4.com
Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
counton2.com
Crews extinguish electrical fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) on Monday responded to the 300 block of Jonesville Avenue in reference to a possible structure fire. According to CCFR, units arrived shortly before 2:00 p.m. and found smoke venting from the roof of a single-story home.
abcnews4.com
Suspected gunman in 2020 Dorchester Co. murder case in custody on 2nd murder charge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspect investigators believe shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Dorchester County in 2020 is now in custody at the county detention center. Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor, 21, was booked on Tuesday on one count of murder. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says his...
counton2.com
Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two lanes are closed on the Ravenel Bridge after a crash Monday evening. Charleston County dispatch reports two southbound lanes are closed after a crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer. Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC...
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
live5news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
abcnews4.com
Highway 41 crash on Saturday left seven people injured
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, the Cainhoy Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident at Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court in Huger. At the scene authorities found two vehicles with heavy damage and several people injured. A total of seven patients were transported to local hospitals,...
live5news.com
Cause remains unknown for Palms Apartment fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they still don’t know the cause of a West Ashley apartment fire that happened earlier this year. A fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two other buildings on Feb. 7, and the Charleston Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause.
WMBF
Firefighters investigate cause of house in fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews were called to a two-alarm fire on Monday in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said firefighters were called around 1 p.m. to a house fire in the 1200 block of Bruorton Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when crews arrived at...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old attacked by dog, owner cited
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has cited a woman after her dog attacked a boy on Sunday. Deputies were notified that a victim of a dog attack was brought to Trident Medical Center after 2:20 p.m. The incident took place around 1 p.m. near 4516 Nestwood St. in the Woodside Manor community, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
abcnews4.com
Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
abcnews4.com
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley resident pushes for speed humps to slow down traffic on Canterbury Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carlos Fernandez has lived on Canterbury Road in West Ashley for 25 years. He says speeding is an issue, and he wants speed humps to be installed on the street. "Now we have a lot of young families with kids, pets, more buses and traffic,"...
abcnews4.com
Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
Woman assaulted with golf club at downtown homeless center, report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a downtown homeless shelter. Police responded to 529 Meeting Street, which is the Navigation Center, around 6:17 p.m. after a woman said she was beaten with a golf club by another homeless individual, according to a report. […]
