ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

2 shot during Beaufort Co. home invasion, deputies say

SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called to a home on Sea Island Parkway around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old attacked by dog, owner cited

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has cited a woman after her dog attacked a boy on Sunday. Deputies were notified that a victim of a dog attack was brought to Trident Medical Center after 2:20 p.m. The incident took place around 1 p.m. near 4516 Nestwood St. in the Woodside Manor community, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Boy, 10, injured in Ladson dog attack, deputies say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities cited a woman after they said her dog broke free and attacked a 10-year-old boy who was walking in a Ladson neighborhood. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the victim of a dog attack arrived at Trident Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. An investigation revealed the dog […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing a Lowcountry hospital after he says his wife died due to a bad fall at the facility. Julius McCullar says in the new lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina that his wife, Elizabeth, was being treated for other health complications prior to the fall.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cause of the Palms Apartments fire remains undetermined: Report

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The cause of the fire that destroyed the West Ashley Palms Apartments on February 7, 2022, remains undetermined. On Feb. 7 at 4:54 a.m., Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an apartment fire at 220 Royal Boulevard, part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy