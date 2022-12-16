Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Suspected gunman in 2020 Dorchester Co. murder case in custody on 2nd murder charge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The suspect investigators believe shot and killed an 18-year-old man in Dorchester County in 2020 is now in custody at the county detention center. Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor, 21, was booked on Tuesday on one count of murder. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says his...
WJCL
Months without answers, police raise reward to $15,000 to find killer of Savannah teen girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's been more than seven months since a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Savannah's Yamacraw Village. But, to date, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, the Savannah Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
abcnews4.com
Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
live5news.com
2 shot during Beaufort Co. home invasion, deputies say
SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called to a home on Sea Island Parkway around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
wtoc.com
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
counton2.com
Law enforcement investigating shooting near Adams Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Monday night to a shooting near Adams Run. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to reports of a person being shot in the woods off of Parkers Ferry Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. The victim was taken...
abcnews4.com
Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s Office: 10-year-old attacked by dog, owner cited
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office has cited a woman after her dog attacked a boy on Sunday. Deputies were notified that a victim of a dog attack was brought to Trident Medical Center after 2:20 p.m. The incident took place around 1 p.m. near 4516 Nestwood St. in the Woodside Manor community, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
WCNC
Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
abcnews4.com
Authorities asking for help in locating missing person Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing North Charleston resident Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales. She left her home in North Charleston on December 18 and has not returned since. Gonzales is believed to be with her boyfriend...
wtoc.com
Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
Woman assaulted with golf club at downtown homeless center, report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a downtown homeless shelter. Police responded to 529 Meeting Street, which is the Navigation Center, around 6:17 p.m. after a woman said she was beaten with a golf club by another homeless individual, according to a report. […]
Boy, 10, injured in Ladson dog attack, deputies say
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities cited a woman after they said her dog broke free and attacked a 10-year-old boy who was walking in a Ladson neighborhood. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the victim of a dog attack arrived at Trident Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. An investigation revealed the dog […]
WIS-TV
Branchville teen defies odds after hit by a car, lost leg in crash
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Branchville teen is defying the odds on his road to recovery. On Oct. 27, Jayquan Abraham lost his leg while hit by a car while walking on HWY 21 in Smoaks, a small town in Colleton County. Now, Abraham is undergoing physical therapy after losing...
live5news.com
DNR investigating ‘hunting incident’ in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a “hunting incident” in Charleston County Monday night. An official with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed there was a hunting incident in the Adams Run community near Parkers Ferry Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson...
live5news.com
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing a Lowcountry hospital after he says his wife died due to a bad fall at the facility. Julius McCullar says in the new lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina that his wife, Elizabeth, was being treated for other health complications prior to the fall.
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
abcnews4.com
Cause of the Palms Apartments fire remains undetermined: Report
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The cause of the fire that destroyed the West Ashley Palms Apartments on February 7, 2022, remains undetermined. On Feb. 7 at 4:54 a.m., Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an apartment fire at 220 Royal Boulevard, part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
WJCL
Man arrested, charged in connection to violent crime spree in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: Police arrest suspected shooter in Friday night homicide. The Savannah Police Department has charged a man in connection to two violent crimes in Savannah’s Southside this month. He was also charged in connection to a homicide in a neighboring jurisdiction. SPD charged 21-year-old Adaunte...
