Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cause of Owego Fire Revealed
Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Events cancelled/postponed due to storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
WOLF
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 19, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, every child in this city under the age of 16 is invited to the annual Children’s Christmas Party to be held at the Binghamton Theater. The big Christmas celebration planned for Chenango Bridge this...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Over Twenty Dogs Arrive at BC Humane Society
Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
cortlandvoice.com
Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County
A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Cops 4 A Cause" Donates Gift Cards to Union-Endicott School District For Families During Holidays
This week a local organization has continued its mission of giving local families a boost during the holidays. Today "Cops 4 A Cause" delivered about $2500 worth in gift cards to be distributed to students and families in the Union-Endicott school district, for grocery shopping ahead of the holidays. On...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties
A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Binghamton man pleaded guilty in court after a stabbing in Johnson City this summer. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Peter A. Scott pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he stabbed a man in the arm with a knife during a dispute in Johnson City in June.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal
A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Women's Basketball Finishes Nonconference Slate With Win Against Hartford
The Binghamton University women's basketball team blew out its former America East opponent, Hartford, with a 70-34 win. Denai Bowman is now three points away from 1,000 career points at BU. Owego grad Genevieve Coleman led the way with 17 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Bearcats. Bowman had seven assists.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Girl's Basketball Goes on Overtime Run to Outlast JC
After four periods, Maine-Endwell and Johnson City were knotted up at 39 points apiece. The Spartans outscored the Wildcats 15-2 in the extra period to win 54-41 at home/. Kaety L'Amoreaux led the way with 30 points for M-E, Kaylee Hurba contributed 10. Aurie Nannery scored 10 for JC.
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal's Tim Smith Commits to Run for Binghamton University
Vestal's Tim Smith made it official on Tuesday by signing the dotted line on his National Letter of Intent to run at the collegiate level. Smith committed to Division I Binghamton University to run cross country and track. Smith is a four-year varsity athlete. Smith was the number-two scorer on Vestal's 1-8 sectional sweep and was the Section IV 2022 400 hurdles champion on top of earning a pair of cross-country state bids.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various infractions in the county. A Bloomville man was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The office says they responded to a crash in Delhi on December 15th and found the driver, William Smith, was operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition and had been involved in a crash.
Update on Cortland man accused of shooting woman
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 109 Main Street, Cortland on Friday, December 16, around 1:06 p.m., according to the Cortland Police Department. At the time of the shooting, a 30-year old woman who also lives on 109 Main Street called 911 […]
