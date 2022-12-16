Cold case murder suspect from Bay Area arrested by Selma police. How officers found him

Selma police have arrested a man who was wanted on a San Jose homicide charge dating back to 2017.

Keith Dupree, 36, of East Palo Alto was arrested Dec. 10 after Selma officers responded to a call for service and learned he had a homicide arrest warrant, the Selma Police Department said in a news release Friday.

He was taken into custody and taken back to San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County jail.

The San Jose Police Department said the homicide occurred in June 2017. Officers found Samuel Choi, 63, of San Jose with at least one stab wound. He died eight days later.

Police weren’t able to identify any suspects, but revisited the case in September 2022 and pinned Dupree as the suspect. Detectives had a warrant out for his arrest and knew he was a transient, but his whereabouts were unknown.

Selma police came into contact with Dupree about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at Berry Park, which is on the corner of Whitson and Second streets.

Detective Sgt. Cassy Fain told The Bee on Friday that a dispatcher monitoring public cameras noticed Dupree in the park after hours.

“She saw him over there and it looked odd,” Fain said. “So the officers went over there and discovered the warrant.”

Selma police did not have any information on how long Dupree had been in Selma, and Fain said he had not had previous interactions with officers locally.

“We are pretty up and connected with our homeless population in town,” she said, “and he was not familiar to us.”