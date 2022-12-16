Read full article on original website
Eastern Michigan football achieves wild feat not seen since 1987 with Potato Bowl win
The Eastern Michigan Eagles football program was victorious in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl by a score of 41-27 over the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday. Not only did the Potato Bowl win cap off a successful season for the Eagles, but it was also a historic win for head coach Chris Creighton and […] The post Eastern Michigan football achieves wild feat not seen since 1987 with Potato Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record
The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
Warriors’ injury bug infects referee after nasty ankle roll on Jordan Poole’s foot
The Golden State Warriors have been badly bitten by the injury bug, and now, they are spreading it as well. On Tuesday against the New York Knicks, the Warriors saw another injury, but not on their players bur instead on a referee. The Dubs had a part in it, though, as Jordan Poole accidentally tripped referee Scott Wall.
AJ Dillon gets promising injury update from Matt LaFleur
AJ Dillon looked like anything but the Green Bay Packers’ backup running back on Monday Night Football, scoring two touchdowns en route to a 24-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon left with a suspected head injury at the end of the third quarter, but head coach Matt...
Aaron Rodgers, Packers prove they’re NFL Playoff sleepers with win vs. Rams in Week 15
The Green Bay Packers put together one of their best games of the season on Monday Night Football. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-12, but the game was not nearly as close as that score indicates. The Packers actually took a knee at the Rams 1-yard line as they ran the final eight plus minutes of the game off the clock, leaving Aaron Rodgers’ looking up.
Eye-opening Brock Purdy stat will have Niners fans fired up for playoff run
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned a passer rating of 124.6 over the past two weeks as the Niners look to earn their second straight playoff appearance in a few weeks, according to a Tuesday tweet from Pro Football Focus. Purdy also joined Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks […] The post Eye-opening Brock Purdy stat will have Niners fans fired up for playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on relationship with Davante Adams after Packers-Raiders trade
While both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have gone their separate ways, the former Green Bay Packers teammates remain good friends off the field. Rodgers admitted as much when talking to Milwaukee Bucks big man Serge Ibaka on his “How Hungry Are You?” show. While some probably assumed that they are no longer that close–especially with Adams clearly excited to change his QB to Derek Carr–the Packers star shared that he and his former wide receiver “talk all the time.”
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Steph Curry’s trainer reveals secret to Warriors star’s insane athleticism at 34
Stephen Curry is currently sidelined by a left shoulder injury, poised to miss at least two-and-a-half more weeks of action. Once the Golden State Warriors superstar returns to the floor, though, rest assured he’ll pick up right where he left off in part due to the late-career training regimen that’s taken Curry’s athleticism to new […] The post Steph Curry’s trainer reveals secret to Warriors star’s insane athleticism at 34 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release
The Baltimore Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers, per Jordan Schultz. Watkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, reportedly drew in the interest of a number of teams including the New York Giants, per Schultz. The Packers decision to release Sammy Watkins was surprising given their question marks at receiver. Through […] The post Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
