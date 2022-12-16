Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Frosty, Minnesota’s Extraordinary Giant Snowman?
Year after year a family in Faribault creates a MASSIVE snowman in their yard. Usually, you will see cute snowmen scattered throughout neighborhoods, but no snowman competes with this fella! The Hoisington family has been building a mega snowman in their front yard for more than a decade. It all...
Take a Festive Tour of Mayo Clinic’s Popular Holiday Lights in Minnesota
They've been a holiday tradition in Rochester, Minnesota for many years. They're the festive Christmas lights and decorations located in and around the Mayo Clinic campus downtown. The holiday season is full of traditions in Rochester, Minnesota. The holiday season is the time of year when we observe many different...
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Minnesota: Why It’s OK To Be A Little Like Scrooge
Let's take the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and find the spots where it's good to be like Scrooge. On this week's Good Money Moves, Jenna Taubel from First Alliance Credit Union used Ebenezer Scrooge to show us some good things to think about when it comes to planning our future money-wise.
Nasty Winter Storm Set to Arrive in Minnesota Wednesday Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Officials are already advising that travel conditions could become very dangerous and even impossible over the next several days. The Rochester area is included in what is now a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM on Wednesday through 6 AM on Saturday. The warning area covers much of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, while a blizzard warning this posted for portions of south-central and western Minnesota.
Rochester Police are Spreading Holiday Cheer Thanks to Anonymous Donation
It's a wonderful time of year! But, unfortunately, for some people, it's a not-so-wonderful time. Bills keep going up, then you've got the cost of holiday gifts, and maybe there's a car that needs to be repaired or your kids grew out of their winter gear. Some people in our community need a little extra help, and that's where the Rochester, MN Police Department comes in!
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Attacking 3 Women With Machete
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man found guilty of attacking three women with a machete last year is heading to prison. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 25-year-old Omar Maani to 63 months in prison Monday. A jury found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault in September and the sentence calls for a 21-month prison term for each count to be served consecutively.
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
Window Shattered During Burglary at Rochester Best Buy Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
Parents Notified After Rochester Student Brought BB Gun to School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The parents and guardians of students attending class at Rochester's newest Middle School have been alerted to an incident involving a BB gun. The email message from Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Lundak indicates the BB gun was brought to the school by a student this morning. It states the presence of the weapon was brought to the attention of school leaders by other students. The statement goes on to say the situation is under control and students are not in danger.
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Data Breach Could Impact 1700 Rochester Public Library Users
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is reporting a data breach that could affect Rochester Public Library customers. A statement issued by the city late Friday afternoon says the public library when is notified that one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a data breach on Thursday. In what is been described as a random cyber attack, the names and email addresses of over 1700 Rochester Public Library customers may have been accessed.
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
Rochester Police ID Deputy Who Shot at Wanted Assault Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired a gun shot at a suspect during an arrest attempt in the Planet Fitness parking lot last week. A news release identifies Sean Cooper as the deputy who shot...
2 People Injured in Separate Rollover Crashes in SE Minnesota
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A car crash Saturday evening sent an Austin man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Allen Iverson was driving south on Highway 218 when his car left the road and rolled. The crash occurred around 7:30 PM about 3 miles north of Austin.
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Two Young Men Sentenced For Death of Elderly Austin Man
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two of the young men charged with the death of a 75-year-old Austin man were sentenced this afternoon. A Mower County Judge handed Nickalos Taylor a 69-month prison term on the young man's 19th birthday. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and aiding and abetting first-degree assault charges. He was given credit for the 416 days he is already served in jail.
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
