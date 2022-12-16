ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB-TV Atlanta

Commissioners approve compromise to Georgia Power rate hike

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Most Georgia Power customers will soon pay more for electricity. On Tuesday, state leaders approved an agreement to raise your rates. Channel 2′s Richard Elliott attended that meeting in Gwinnett County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elliott learned the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

