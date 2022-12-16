Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON (TND) — The IRS is now requiring taxpayers to report virtual earnings from popular payment service apps like Venmo and Paypal. Prior to 2022, individuals did not have to report earnings on payment service apps unless they had more than 200 transactions in a year and made more than $20,000. However, in the American Rescue Plan, Congress slashed that cap to $600 in a single transaction.
Before its downfall, crypto exchange FTX and its then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had been some of the most prolific spenders in the space, bailing out crypto firms and donating to political campaigns and media outlets. With more than 1 million FTX creditors looking to be made whole, what’s happening with these funds?
Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to answer in person soon to the criminal and civil charges leveled against him by U.S. regulators investigating the unexpected bankruptcy of his cryptocurrency empire. The 30-year-old former trader is notably accused of fraud and conspiracy to defraud customers and investors of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange...
The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
A LAWMAKER has urged Congress to approve a new stimulus payment that could be worth as much as $3,600. There were three rounds of federal payments between 2020 and 2021 amid the Covid pandemic, but there hasn’t been a fourth. Payments have been sent out on a state and...
When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
Beginning this year, taxpayers need to prepare to report transactions exceeding $600 that are received through Venmo, PayPal and other cash apps to the IRS.
People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
Independent contractors will be required to document online income that exceeds $600 in a single transaction starting next year, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday.
Taxpayers still waiting to receive their 2021 tax refund will soon be paid 7% interest on the money by the Internal Revenue Service – but the money is taxable.
You might share a roof and a life -- but you don't have to share a bank account.
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Tax expert says FTX customers should get guidance from the IRS in 2023 on how to report losses from Sam Bankman-Fried's bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange to avoid amending tax returns.
The Internal Revenue Service warned that tax refunds could be smaller in 2023 due to a lack of stimulus checks delivered by the federal government this year.
Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $16,800 on Dec. 16, reaching its lowest level in more than two weeks. More importantly, the movement was a complete turnaround from the momentary excitement that had led to it $18,370 peak on Dec. 14. Curiously, Bitcoin dropped 3.8% in seven days, compared to the S&P...
While it’s undeniable that companies were significantly affected by the FTX debacle, retail investors like Jaime Zulueta — who recently just got married — also bore the burden of trusting a trading platform that ended up collapsing to oblivion. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Zulueta told the story of...
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the week before Christmas with a whimper as a tight trading range gives BTC bulls little cheer. A weekly close just above $16,700 means BTC/USD remains without major volatility amid a lack of overall market direction. Having seen erratic trading behavior around the latest United States macroeconomic...
US v. Bankman-Fried, 22-cr-673 Court Filing, Dec 13 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 7 of 9. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “money laundering”. COUNT SEVEN: Conspiracy to Commit Money...
