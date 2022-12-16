ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Fact Check Team: IRS now says taxpayers must report online earnings above $600

WASHINGTON (TND) — The IRS is now requiring taxpayers to report virtual earnings from popular payment service apps like Venmo and Paypal. Prior to 2022, individuals did not have to report earnings on payment service apps unless they had more than 200 transactions in a year and made more than $20,000. However, in the American Rescue Plan, Congress slashed that cap to $600 in a single transaction.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Flip-Flops On His Extradition

Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to answer in person soon to the criminal and civil charges leveled against him by U.S. regulators investigating the unexpected bankruptcy of his cryptocurrency empire. The 30-year-old former trader is notably accused of fraud and conspiracy to defraud customers and investors of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange...
coingeek.com

Binance caught funneling tokens to shore up ‘independent’ Binance.US

The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
CoinDesk

FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
Blogging Big Blue

IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported

People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
CoinTelegraph

$16K retest the most likely path for Bitcoin, according to 2 derivative metrics

Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $16,800 on Dec. 16, reaching its lowest level in more than two weeks. More importantly, the movement was a complete turnaround from the momentary excitement that had led to it $18,370 peak on Dec. 14. Curiously, Bitcoin dropped 3.8% in seven days, compared to the S&P...
CoinTelegraph

Newlyweds lose funds in FTX exchange a day after their wedding

While it’s undeniable that companies were significantly affected by the FTX debacle, retail investors like Jaime Zulueta — who recently just got married — also bore the burden of trusting a trading platform that ended up collapsing to oblivion. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Zulueta told the story of...
CoinTelegraph

'Wave lower' for all markets? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts the week before Christmas with a whimper as a tight trading range gives BTC bulls little cheer. A weekly close just above $16,700 means BTC/USD remains without major volatility amid a lack of overall market direction. Having seen erratic trading behavior around the latest United States macroeconomic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy