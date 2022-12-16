Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation
It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Punt Decision
Few things in football, if any, upset the general fan base more than a punt inside another team's territory. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus chose to punt from the Eagles' 31-yard line on Sunday afternoon. Fans are furious. "Punting from the 31 yard line should be a fireable offense," one...
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update
While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Cowboys Make Decision On Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton Sunday
We're going to have to wait a little bit longer for T.Y. Hilton to make his Dallas Cowboys debut. Hilton, who was signed by Dallas on Monday after being a free agent all season, is officially inactive for today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran wide receiver joins fellow...
Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson's Official Status Tuesday
There wasn't exactly positive news coming out of Baltimore on Tuesday. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, "Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) officially did not participate today -- the seventh consecutive practice he's missed." The former MVP has missed each of the last two games since injuring his knee in...
Legendary Green Bay Packers Hall Of Famer Has Passed Away
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Gary Knafelc passed away on Monday at his home in Florida. Knafelc was 90 years old. A second-round draft pick of the Chicago Cardinals in 1954, Knafelc played for Green Bay from 1954-62 before spending his final season in San Francisco. A wide receiver...
Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss
The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the...
Arch Manning's High School Coach Reportedly Lands College Job
One of the coaches who worked more closely with top QB prospect Arch Manning in high school is about to be rewarded with a job in a high-profile college football program. According to FootballScoop, Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore is being hired as the new tight ends coach for Butch Jones at Arkansas State. Kilgore previously worked for Jones at Arkansas State for one season before joining Isidore Newman this past year.
Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision
Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today
The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
Gardner Minshew Has Been Excused From Eagles Practice Today
The Philadelphia Eagles excused quarterback Gardner Minshew from Tuesday's practice to mourn the loss of Mike Leach. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said Minshew, who played for Leach at Washington State, will attend the head coach's funeral in Mississippi. Minshew finished fifth in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, amassing 4,779...
Look: NFL World Praying For Colt McCoy On Sunday
Colt McCoy's Sunday is reportedly done after the Cardinals QB went down with a scary concussion that saw him down and in pain for several minutes. Fans were very worried about the veteran after seeing the reaction on the field and immediately sent prayers his way. "McCoy recently talked about...
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
John Harbaugh Announces Decision On His Coaching Staff
Amid a groundswell of calls for the Ravens to move on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, John Harbaugh is standing pat when it comes to his coaching staff. Baltimore scored just three points in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. And while star quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a knee injury, many believe there's no excuse for the Ravens not to be performing better offensively.
Photos: Meet The Woman Making A Move For Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are set to square off on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are set to take on the Bengals in a matchup of preseason Super Bowl contenders. Of course, Tampa Bay hasn't really lived up to that hype, while Cincinnati has. It's been an interesting year for...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
691K+
Followers
87K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0