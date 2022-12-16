While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO