Powerhouse Carthage dismantles Wimberley in state football title game

ARLINGTON — Wimberley coach Doug Warren knew it would take a nearly perfect effort from his team to disrupt a Carthage dynasty.

Instead, a series of early Wimberley miscues helped fuel a Carthage team that continues to chase history.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 42-0 win over Wimberley in Friday’s Class 4A Division II title game at AT&T Stadium. With the victory, Carthage matched Katy with nine state championships, which ranks second on the state’s all-time list of championships in 11-man football. Aledo tops the list with 10 titles, and the Bearkats will seek their 11 th state championship Saturday against College Station.

Four turnovers proved too much to overcome against a Carthage team that doesn’t need any help racking up wins. Wimberley, which committed only 10 turnovers in its first 15 games, had three in the first half, when Carthage built a 35-0 lead.

“You can’t come into a game and have (four) turnovers,” Warren said. “You have to play really clean against a great team like that.”

Wimberley (15-1) had an early — and, as the game revealed, its only — chance to seize momentum. Jack Riser stuffed Carthage running back Larandion Dowden and forced a fumble on a fourth-down run on the Bulldogs’ first possession. Wimberley quickly marched inside the Carthage 30-yard line and look poised to take the lead, but Carthage forced a fumble by the Texans’ Johnny Ball to snuff the drive.

Four plays later, Carthage (16-0) began its scoring barrage when senior quarterback Connor Cuff found Noah Paddie behind the Wimberley defense for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

That quick sequence of plays was “a huge turning point” just a few minutes into the game, Warren said.

“We got the early turnover, and we were on the move,” he said. “You punch that in, and you’re up 7-0. You have a lot of football game left at that time, but that gives you a huge lift. But we gave it right back to them, and they hit you with a huge play. You can’t look back at stuff like that, but who knows?”

Cuff, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior, looks the part of a next-level quarterback even though he’s pledged to the Louisiana-Lafayette baseball program as a pitcher. He earned the game’s most valuable player honor after throwing for 299 yards and four touchdowns, and he added a 1-yard rushing touchdown for good measure. All of his touchdown passes came in the first half, when Carthage racked up 303 of its 444 total yards.

“We felt like we had some advantages in the passing game as well as some defensive advantages,” Carthage coach Scott Surratt said, channeling his inner Yogi Berra. “We took advantage of all those advantages.”

Those defensive advantages limited Wimberley to 239 yards of offense, the Texans' lowest output of the season. Ball banged his way for 97 yards on 23 carries, and sophomore Cody Stoever completed just 10 of 25 passes for 127 yards with two interceptions.

“They were really good up front,” Ball said. “It was hard to get a push on them. We did everything we could.”

Warren agreed with Ball, who ended the season with 1,496 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. A coaching veteran of 34 years, Warren has faced off against some of the top teams in Texas history, including Carthage’s championship team that beat Wimberley in the 2020 state semifinals.

“That’s a very good football team, probably one of the best I’ve seen,” Warren said, “We played these guys (in 2020), and that team was good, too. Probably the two best football teams I’ve ever faced as a coach.”

Surratt grinned at that compliment, saying, “That means a lot.”

“First of all, Coach Warren is a great man, and he’s done a great job with that program,” he said. “We knew they were very physical, so we had to be more physical than them, especially defensively.”

Carthage looks like a strong candidate to repeat next season, considering that its top four running backs all return and more than half of its starting linemen are sophomores. But the Texans hope to make their case for a return trip to state in 2023, even though they lose 29 seniors.

“More of the same,” Warren said, when asked about the expectations for the perennial playoff power. “The standards for this program don’t change. Texan pride will be around for a long time.”

So will Warren’s memories of the 2022 Texans.

“This is one of the most unique teams I’ve ever been around,” he said. “There’s no superstars; there’s no guys that want the attention on them. They just love football, love playing the game, love coming to work out every day. Those kiddos took me on the ride of my life.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Powerhouse Carthage dismantles Wimberley in state football title game