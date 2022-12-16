Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Warming center’s opening timely as forecast calls for major storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army opened its doors Friday night to its warming center in Watertown. The State Street building is now open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The center’s opening was delayed because of staffing, but now that it’s open, it can house 20 people overnight.
wwnytv.com
Watertown, other local communities get millions of $ for improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and other north country communities are getting millions of dollars to improve their downtowns. More than $102 million has been awarded for projects across the state through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts, helping to...
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor encourages legal action against golf club purchase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor is encouraging residents to pursue legal action over the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club. Several residents addressed the city council Monday night about plans to purchase the golf club. It came after many residents showed up to last Monday’s special meeting but were denied a chance to voice their opinions.
wwnytv.com
What would Watertown Golf Club legal action involve?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mayor Jeff Smith is suggesting residents take legal action over the Watertown Golf Club purchase, but what does that involve?. To understand the process, 7 News asked City Manager Ken Mix what steps the public would need to take to file a lawsuit or get a temporary restraining order.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s mayor concerned about city attorney transition
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been nearly 30 years since the city of Watertown has been tasked with finding a new attorney. Robert Slye is set to leave at the end of the year to begin serving as the principal law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James McClusky.
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on sewage in river, lottery win & Mel’s award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State data shows Watertown sent close to 8 million gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater into the Black River in November. It’s due to a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure:. They spend time trying to find things to buy like a pool...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Firefighters douse fire at former paper plant
OSWEGO — A fire damaged part of a long-vacant paper mill over the weekend. At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the city’s Department of Public Works alerted the Oswego Fire Department that smoke was coming from a structure that was owned for many years by International Paper and before that by Hammermill.
wwnytv.com
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY. Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent...
wwnytv.com
Find locally produced meat at Cooperative Extension workshop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a workshop designed to help people find sources of locally raised meat. Nutrition and food systems educator Lindsey Promitas says each participant will receive a $24 voucher they can use to buy local meat. There will be...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Urban Mission’s food pantry now delivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission has started Pantry 2 You, a pilot program designed to deliver food to homes. Qualifying city residents can reach out to the urban mission, ask for a food delivery, and expect their food boxed up and dropped off at their doorstep.
wwnytv.com
Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Keitha Marks, formerly of 327 West Grove Street, Dexter, NY, died December 17, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown NY. She was born March 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Allen and Gwyneth Rowland Martin and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1941. She married Howard M. Marks January 8, 1945. Howard died March 2, 2018.
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow warning ends this evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even if you don’t see lake effect snow, it’s still out there. It’s still churning over spots on the Tug Hill. A lake effect snow warning is set to end at 7 p.m. today. The areas affected by lake effect could see another 6 inches or so.
wwnytv.com
Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on October 8, 1935 in Newberry,...
wwnytv.com
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
wwnytv.com
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
wwnytv.com
Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
wwnytv.com
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formerly of Lisbon
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell of...
wwnytv.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine continues to batter parts of the Tug Hill. That’s why the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county. A lake effect storm warning is in effect for the Tug Hill regions of...
wwnytv.com
Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville, NY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born on March 26, 1948, in Baldwinsville, NY, daughter of Adrian and Dorothy (Blake) O’Brien. Stephanie grew up in Baldwinsville, NY where she attended Baker High School.
wwnytv.com
Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Francis Street, Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton, died at his residence on December 16, 2022. Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
