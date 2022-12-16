Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Georgia court: State must honor pledge to delay executions
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court says that a state pledge to not execute some inmates until certain conditions are met following the COVID-19 pandemic is a binding contract that the state can’t ignore. Tuesday’s 6-0 ruling is likely to further delay efforts to put to death the inmates who were covered by the deal, although […]
What it was like to write about religion in 2022
How the Supreme Court ruled on religion and what studies showed about religion in America in 2022
Perspective: That mean person on the internet might be a paid troll
Armies of trolls based in Russia and other countries are intentionally sowing discord among Americans on social media. It’s time for us to wake up and stop being played
Comments / 0