ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Says He Would “Brutalize” MJF in a Promo Battle
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) was asked if he could beat AEW world champion MJF in a promo battle. “It’s not even a question. We don’t have to ask those questions because if that’s the truth of the matter, my phone is on. People know where to call me. People know where to find me. If you want to give the people that shit tomorrow, you’d be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that’s a build that deserves to be built. I’m not taking anything away from other people who do great work on the microphone, I want to see other people eat. Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can’t ever discredit it. I’m called a babyface because I got over. I don’t have to shit on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can’t do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it’s easy to be a heel. It’s easy to shit on these people. It’s real easy. It’s called RC Cola, cheap fucking pop. When I said, ‘you’re sitting in your mother’s basement jerking off.’ ‘Fuck you.’ I didn’t curse for seven years. I didn’t curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft. They made millions of Snickers bars sponsoring the history of WrestleMania. One and only corporate sponsor, Snickers. SAWFT, they made millions of Snickers bars in one campaign leading to the Hardys return match at WrestleMania. It was built for Enzo and Cass to win those titles. The Hardys came back to the greatest anticipation, the biggest pop in the history of wrestling maybe. I was there, I was in that match, because the match was built on Enzo and Cass and nobody knew they were coming. To get your own match on the card at WrestleMania for the tag titles in a ladder match. Get the fuck out of here. Don’t compare apples to oranges.”
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Was Afraid New Age Outlaws Would Legitimately Attack Him During WWE Live Event
Triple H is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry and never be understated. However, The Game has done some questionable things over the course of his career and gotten heat with a few people. This included The New Age Outlaws, whom Triple H once believed were going to attack him during a WWE house show.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Talks About Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about getting high during a match that also included wrestling legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin during his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. It occurred during a tag team match on a WWE RAW...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Shoots Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility in AEW Segment
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his actions in the storyline about MJF defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated in a backstage pre-recorded video interview that he was no longer required by the BCC and was attempting to teach them one more lesson. This was done to get him off the air.
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
PWMania
Jake Roberts Says AEW Star “Is Underrated By All”
WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently discussed a variety of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During the podcast, Nash praised Dax Harwood’s performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson to go out there and...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Dolph Ziggler Says He’s Ready To Steal Show At Any Time, But Likes Being Helpful Veteran
Dolph Ziggler is all about being a helpful veteran to other talents in WWE. But he’s also all about stealing the show on a moments’ notice. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about this during an appearance on the Andy’s Hall Access program for an in-depth interview. Featured...
PWMania
Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder
Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event. MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye. This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight...
ringsidenews.com
Enzo Amore Destroys MJF In Brutal Rant
AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has to be one of the best promo talkers in pro wrestling. When he speaks, the audience pays attention to what he says in his amazing promos. Now a former WWE superstar feels that he would own MJF on the microphone. While making an...
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star
Despite the fact that CM Punk appears to be leaving AEW, he has formed friendships with a variety of talent, including FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood). Punk appeared in three tag matches with the tag team while in AEW, two of which were against them and the other as their tag team partner. He also shared the ring with Harwood in singles competition when they worked a Dynamite singles match in March.
PWMania
Rap Star Rick Ross To Moderate Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Talk On AEW Holiday Bash
Hip-hop star Rick Ross has been announced for his All Elite Wrestling return at Wednesday night’s special annual holiday-themed edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media on Tuesday evening to comment on the addition of Rick Ross to the AEW Holiday Bash show on Wednesday night.
PWMania
Dream Match Takes Place Over the Weekend at WWE Live Events (Video)
Over the weekend, WWE scheduled a dream match for many fans between AJ Styles and Gunther. Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at a live event in Moline, Illinois on Saturday. This marked the first time that both men faced each other. Gunther retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship after Styles won the match by DQ.
PWMania
Action Andretti Speaks Out About His Match With Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
Action Andretti joined Busted Open Radio to discuss his big win over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite:. “I just felt grateful,” Andretti said. “I couldn’t believe that that was the situation that I was going to be in, and just to have that many eyes be on me, like Chris right now is doing excellent things in AEW, and he has been for the past couple of years. So the fact that, you know, I had the opportunity to go up against the former World Heavyweight Champion, just lost the Ring of Honor World Championship, you know, so coming off of that great run that he had with that title, it was a lot, but I was super, super ready for it, and I just knew that I had to show up and show out and I feel like that’s what I did this past Dynamite. It was a really cool opportunity. I’m just super grateful that I got to get that opportunity and that I made the most of it and even got the victory over Jericho.”
