ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 5

Tammy White
3d ago

I like Genesys..When I worked there it was a lot of politics going on.Dr Ash, Dr.Brasheu are some of best doctors in this country that work there.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Restaurant critic's accidental anonymity

Good morning! It's Sunday. Just one week until Christmas, for those of us counting!. Today, we hear from Detroit Free Press dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green. When she began her job with the Free Press, she knew she wouldn't be able to stay anonymous very long. “I’m 4-10, Black and I have platinum blond hair,” she told Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia in her interview.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City Baskin-Robbins closing at end of 2022

BAY CITY, MI - Mid-Michigan’s last Baskin-Robbins is closing its doors. The Baskin-Robbins at 801 N Euclid Avenue in Bay City is slated to close at the end of this year. Owners Caren and Chris Thomas are planning on retiring. But, after not being able to find someone to take over the franchise, they made the call to close up the shop.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Ambassadors: Empowering future leaders

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman...
SAGINAW, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. Genesee Co. Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets. Updated: 6...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

NEW DETAILS: One dead in fire at Flint townhome, authorities say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at a Flint townhome on Tuesday, Dec. 20. TV5 is working to learn more about the fire. It is located on Orchard Lane, just south of Flushing Road between Bellenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue. The fire broke out at around 4 p.m.,...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy