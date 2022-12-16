Read full article on original website
Tammy White
3d ago
I like Genesys..When I worked there it was a lot of politics going on.Dr Ash, Dr.Brasheu are some of best doctors in this country that work there.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant critic's accidental anonymity
Good morning! It's Sunday. Just one week until Christmas, for those of us counting!. Today, we hear from Detroit Free Press dining and restaurant critic Lyndsay C. Green. When she began her job with the Free Press, she knew she wouldn't be able to stay anonymous very long. “I’m 4-10, Black and I have platinum blond hair,” she told Free Press Editor Peter Bhatia in her interview.
wdet.org
GOP ’23: What a longtime Michigan conservative writer thinks of the GOP
On Detroit Today, we’ve been exploring what conservatism is and what policies Republicans want to enact. This has been part of our “GOP ’23: Where the Party At?” series. We’ve heard from Michigan Republicans, a conservative who believes the philosophy’s ideals are in tension with the...
False rumor about active shooter at Ford Motor plant in Wayne came from outside U.S., police say
Police in Wayne are quelling rumors circulating on social media on Saturday after a false report about a shooting at Ford plant caused some panic Friday night.
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Bay City Baskin-Robbins closing at end of 2022
BAY CITY, MI - Mid-Michigan’s last Baskin-Robbins is closing its doors. The Baskin-Robbins at 801 N Euclid Avenue in Bay City is slated to close at the end of this year. Owners Caren and Chris Thomas are planning on retiring. But, after not being able to find someone to take over the franchise, they made the call to close up the shop.
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
WNEM
Saginaw Ambassadors: Empowering future leaders
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman...
Saying Goodbye: One Of Grand Blanc’s Oldest Businesses Closing
The Grand Blanc Community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its oldest businesses across the street from The Crossbow Inn... Grand Blanc Appliance will soon cease operations. We'll soon add this to one of the many businesses we miss around Genesee County. What's happening to Grand Blanc Appliance?
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
WNEM
Saginaw Police adds eight new officers to force
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. Genesee Co. Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets. Updated: 6...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police searching for suspect who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Detroit liquor store -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead. A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer,...
WNEM
NEW DETAILS: One dead in fire at Flint townhome, authorities say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at a Flint townhome on Tuesday, Dec. 20. TV5 is working to learn more about the fire. It is located on Orchard Lane, just south of Flushing Road between Bellenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue. The fire broke out at around 4 p.m.,...
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
MSP: Man who shot at officer inside Dearborn PD used recently stole gun
We are learning major developments about the case of a deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man from Dearborn.
Flint mayor’s top aide wants pay raise but City Council not ready to give it
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s top aide wants a raise but the City Council isn’t ready to oblige. Council members voted unanimously on Monday, Dec. 20, to postpone amending the job description for City Administrator Clyde Edwards, a move that would increase the top salary that he could be paid from $99,000 to $150,000 annually.
Is tipping your garbage person or delivery person during the holidays not normal in Lansing?
I tipped two people who go to my house frequently for their job this week and both looked at me like I was crazy. Is it not normal to toss $5-20 during the holidays for garbage and delivery people? I'm not sure whether I did something not correct.
