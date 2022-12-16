ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mary paice
4d ago

It’s all bs. The same number of people will get the flu with or without a communist mask. Halloween is over

Sanoush
3d ago

Or hell no.. see how simple that is? Blow off esp when these masks do not protect against anything at all. Virtue signalling.

PIX11

Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The phrase tridemic is becoming an everyday part of our language as cases of COVID, RSV and the flu continue to rise at the same time. It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 6,800 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
News Channel 34

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Report: CDC recommends masks in public spaces in New York City due to COVID-19; 10 counties on the list

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is joining the city Health Department in recommending that residents of Staten Island and the rest of New York City wear masks in indoor public spaces due to an uptick in COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses during the holiday season, according to media reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

CDC recommends masking in 10 NY counties

NEW YORK - The CDC is recommending that people in ten counties across the New York metropolitan area wear masks when in public indoors or while riding public transportation. Most of New York City's suburbs, along with the city itself are currently rated in the "high" tier on the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level data tracker. "High" means that health officials recommend wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public, and if you are at high risk of getting very sick, to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Hospitalizations Surpass December 2021 Levels

This week, Los Angeles County remains in the High Community Level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designation, despite a decrease in reported cases. There was an average of nearly 2,920 cases reported per day, a nearly 20% decrease from the 7-day average of 3,639 cases reported per day last week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC New York

COVID, Flu & RSV Hit NYC – Here's What Top Doctors Say on ‘Tridemic' Woes

A triple threat of overlapping illnesses -- COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- is overwhelming healthcare systems and leaving Americans sick this holiday season. Medical experts say the so-called "tridemic" is partially fueled by the early flu season, while COVID variants continue circulating. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
PASADENA, CA
NBC News

TikTok creator Cooper Noriega died of an accidental drug overdose, coroner says

TikTok star Cooper Noriega, whose body was found in a Los Angeles parking lot in June, died of an accidental drug overdose, according to authorities. Noriega, who was 19, died of the "combined effects" alprazolam, a medication known by its brand name Xanax, fentanyl and lorazepam, which is used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC News

iPhone emergency service saves California couple

A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
