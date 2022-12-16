NEW YORK - The CDC is recommending that people in ten counties across the New York metropolitan area wear masks when in public indoors or while riding public transportation. Most of New York City's suburbs, along with the city itself are currently rated in the "high" tier on the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level data tracker. "High" means that health officials recommend wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public, and if you are at high risk of getting very sick, to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO