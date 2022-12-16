ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Donate to the community and show your support in the Battle of the Badges

By Kiana Wilson
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC5zM_0jlRbsRJ00

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office will be competing to raise money in Kalispell’s first-ever Battle of the Badges.

Officers will be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army’s red kettle fundraiser. KPD will be ringing at Smiths and the Sheriff’s Office will be at Rosauers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Salvation Army reports they are behind average in the number of funds they have raised through the red kettles this year. They need support from the community to provide services through the holidays and into next year.

“It's good to have community involvement and that's what we're about is community getting more and more people involved. The more you get involved the more exciting it becomes and then people want to join the team and be a part of it,” said Major Larry J. Feist, Salvation Army Kalispell Administrator.

Show your support for your favorite law officials and donate at one of the red kettles on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Justice Court Relocates

After a seven-month remodel, the Flathead County Justice Court has relocated to the former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) building to a new location west of the Justice Center at 935 First Avenue West. The new justice court is part of a multi-phase project to expand county services and to...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Additional cases of bird flu detected across Montana

The following is a press release from the Montana Department of Livestock:. Helena, Mont. – On Thursday, December 15, the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) confirmed that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) killed a small backyard poultry flock in Flathead County. This case marks the 16th HPAI affected flock in the state since the start of the outbreak in March. The 2022 HPAI variant continues to have a significant effect on commercial and backyard flocks, with over 56 million birds in 47 states affected nationally.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Law enforcement find fentanyl pills after suspected a drug trafficker was stopped near East Glacier

BROWNING, Mont. - A suspected drug dealer and trafficker on the Blackfeet Reservation was stopped by law enforcement outside East Glacier. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports their drug unit, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations conducted a narcotics operation on the individual who was suspected of dealing and trafficking fentanyl on the reservation.
BROWNING, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Accused of Attacking, Restraining Woman Faces New Drug Charges

A Whitefish man is facing a new felony charge for criminal drug possession after methamphetamine was discovered in his backpack shortly after he was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center for violating his conditions of release from separate kidnapping and assault charges stemming from last year. Dylan Thomas Baker,...
WHITEFISH, MT
Grist

Strange diseases are spreading in Blackfeet Country. Can canines track down the culprits?

The sun is setting in Glacier County, Montana. Souta Calling Last guns her diesel-powered white GMC pickup truck east on Highway 2. The car following her can barely keep up as she hurtles across the dimming prairie, one hand resting lightly on the steering wheel, her eyes scanning the side of the highway. Calling Last, a researcher and an enrolled member of the Blood Tribe — one of the four nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy — grew up on the Blackfeet reservation. She knows this landscape by heart.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
railfan.com

Montana’s Izaak Walton Inn Sold

ESSEX, Mont. — The Izaak Walton Inn, a historic lodge built to house Great Northern Railway laborers near Glacier National Park some eight decades ago, has been sold. Earlier this week, LOGE Camps, a Washington-based hospitality company purchased the property. The inn and surrounding land had been listed for sale back in March for $17.9 million, but that asking price was later lowered to $13.5 million.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Man Dies While Snowmobiling in Canyon Creek

Search and rescue (SAR) teams on Dec. 14 recovered the body of an 87-year-old Whitefish man who was snowmobiling solo in Canyon Creek outside of the Whitefish Mountain Resort boundary after he was reported missing the day before, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Two Bear Air located Charles...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Crash in Flathead Co. leaves 73-year-old dead

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Flathead County near Whitefish on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said a southbound Toyota in the center lane on Highway 93 attempted to turn left into a private access in front of northbound traffic. A northbound Dodge Ram swerved...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
KPAX

KPAX

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy