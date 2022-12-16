Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This Week
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this week
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this month
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA
Obituary: Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz
Obituary: Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz

Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz, 87, died December 18, 2022 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Ann was born in her familyâs home in Gettysburg and was the daughter of Dr. Robert Fortenbaugh and Lena Schweinberger Fortenbaugh.
Obituary: Joan E. Trostle
Obituary: Joan E. Trostle

Joan E. Trostle, age 90, New Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Crosskeys Brethren Home in New Oxford….
Obituary: Carol L. Zeigler
Obituary: Carol L. Zeigler

Carol L. (Reindollar) Zeigler, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence. She was b….
Obituary: Jeanne Claire Spielman
Obituary: Jeanne Claire Spielman

Jeanne Claire Spielman, 75, of Fairfield, PA passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Camp Hill, PA.
Obituary: Robert L. Reynolds
Obituary: Robert L. Reynolds

Robert L. Reynolds, 69, of Gettysburg, PA (formerly of Standish, ME) died Sunday morning, December 11, 2022 at his home.
Obituary: Barbara K. Garretson
Obituary: Barbara K. Garretson

Mrs. Barbara Ann Keller Garretson, 93, of Bendersville and Gettysburg, PA, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022, s….
Obituary: Robert L. Alcorn, III
Robert L. Alcorn, III, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Monday evening, December 12, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. Born September 15, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Alcorn, II. He was the husband of Gail A. McClusky, of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 33 years. Mr. Alcorn was a career Veteran of the United States Air Force where he earned a Bronze Star. After retiring from the military, he continued to serve the U.S. government in multiple capacities at both the National Security Agency and the Department of Agriculture. He also taught at American University and worked as a librarian. When he finally retired for the last time, he was free to enjoy two of his lifelong passions sailing and the Civil War, first living on a sailboat and then eventually becoming a guide for the town of Gettysburg. Other hobbies during his life included the delicate craft of making miniature duplicates of pianos and harpsichords, and crafting doll houses complete with lights.
Obituary: Margaret Ellen Bowers
Obituary: Margaret Ellen Bowers

Margaret, Margie, Ellen Bowers, age 95, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at The Sho….
Obituary: Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez
Obituary: Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez

Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, age 74, of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospi….
Obituary: Arlene E. Keller
Obituary: Arlene E. Keller

Arlene E. Keller, age 99 of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village of Gettysburg….
Obituary: Donald E “Donnie” Collins
Obituary: Donald E "Donnie" Collins

Donald E. "Donnie" Collins, 81, of Littlestown, died Thursday, Dec 8, 2022, at his home….
Obituary: Edward Brian Sloneker
Obituary: Edward Brian Sloneker

Edward B., Brian, Sloneker, age 58, of South Mountain, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at South Mountain Res….
Please Share: Adams County Festival of Lights Map
Please Share: Adams County Festival of Lights Map

Here are some of our readers' favorite holiday light displays.
Music, Gettysburg! Christmas Offering Sunday at 7 p.m.
This festive concert, one of the most popular in the Music, Gettysburg! season, will feature the Gettysburg Children’s Choir singing classic Christmas favorites, old and new, under the leadership of director Matt Carlson. Also performing in the concert will be the Ben Jones Brass, Teresa Bowers, and Jonathan Noel. Narrators will include President Guy Erwin and Theresa Smallwood of United Lutheran Seminary, as well as the Majestic Theater’s Jeffrey Gabel, plus a special virtual appearance by the pastor of the Lutheran church in Bethlehem.
New Year’s Eve 2023 on Lincoln Square Returns with a Bang
Gettysburg Alive and Gettysburg Pride are teaming up to bring New Year’s Eve back to Gettysburg with a fresh new take on a historic tradition. “We are excited to bring this time-honored tradition back to Gettysburg. There’s no party like a New Year’s party on Lincoln Square,” said event organizer Patti Robinson.
Winter programming at Gettysburg National Miliary Park
Gettysburg, PA – Gettysburg will continue its popular Winter Lecture Series. Featuring some of the best National Park Service rangers and historians from across the region, this 10-week series of hour-long talks will examine a wide array of subjects related to the American Civil War and Gettysburg history including archeology at Little Round Top, the early life of Robert E. Lee, the fighting on Culp’s Hill, and compelling research on Lincoln at Gettysburg. These lectures illuminate the different events and personalities of this pivotal chapter in American history. The Winter Lecture Series is held at 1:30 pm on weekends from January 7 through February 26, 2023, in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center. Free tickets will be available on the day of the program a first come, first serve basis.
Latino Services Task Force members celebrate with a holiday Lunch
Members of the Latino Services Task force and Manos Unidas gathered at the Gettysburg Rec Park this week to celebrate their continuing work supporting our Spanish-speaking community. The Task Force includes representatives from dozens of local agencies, including Family First Health, Pasa La Voz, Vida Charter School, Keystone Health, Gettysburg...
Watershed Alliance finds contaminated water in recreational streams
In August the Watershed Alliance of Adams County found that the majority of Adams County streams it tested were contaminated with E.coli at levels exceeding those recommended for recreational use by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP). Supported by a grant from the South Mountain Partnership, the Watershed Alliance...
Obituary: Robert T. Reed
Obituary: Robert T. Reed

Robert Truman Reed of Shippensburg, PA, formerly of Dornsife, PA, peacefully passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 95 ….
They don’t make winter like they used to
I have not yet pulled out our snow thrower. I am counting on the natural snow fence at the western side of the county to save me from enriching Exxon. I learned about snow fences as a kid. Farmers would stretch what looked like rows of slatted window blinds turned sideways across their roadside fields. Wind-driven snow would hit them and rise up, to be dropped on the other side well before it reached the road.
