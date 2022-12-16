Robert L. Alcorn, III, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Monday evening, December 12, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. Born September 15, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Alcorn, II. He was the husband of Gail A. McClusky, of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 33 years. Mr. Alcorn was a career Veteran of the United States Air Force where he earned a Bronze Star. After retiring from the military, he continued to serve the U.S. government in multiple capacities at both the National Security Agency and the Department of Agriculture. He also taught at American University and worked as a librarian. When he finally retired for the last time, he was free to enjoy two of his lifelong passions  sailing and the Civil War, first living on a sailboat and then eventually becoming a guide for the town of Gettysburg. Other hobbies during his life included the delicate craft of making miniature duplicates of pianos and harpsichords, and crafting doll houses complete with lights.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO