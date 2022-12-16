ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

18-year-old dies after hitting truck in Livingston Parish

By Michael Scheidt
 4 days ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road.

The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15.

The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250.

The Denham Springs man “was driving the Camaro southbound on LA 16 at a high rate of speed,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Ray allegedly tried go around vehicles on LA 16.

LSP said the 18-year-old tried to do this while navigating a curve in the road.

“Ray crashed into a northbound Ford F-250 that was pulling a trailer,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The 18-year-old died at the crash scene.

The two occupants in the truck were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

LSP does not believe that impairment played a part in this deadly crash.

Investigators were not able to determine whether Ray was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

LSP said, “blood samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.”

The investigation into this deadly crash remains ongoing.

Ms Dung Beatles
4d ago

No no no . this is so heartbreaking!!! please slow down and be safe it hurts so much to see our young people dying so much these days .. Jesus is the Name above all names please call on him , everyone needs to know Jesus Saves !!

