Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND: A Prairie Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays bring about a variety of traditions for people young and old. From baking special treats, to crafts, decorating and music. And for many, the tradition also includes listening to a Prairie Christmas. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard brings you...
KELOLAND TV
The Grinch helps spread holiday cheer in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– One Grinch-themed event is giving back to the community this holiday season. The Sioux Falls Convention Center is paring local businesses and companies with non-profits as a way to spread holiday cheer. But, the winter storm made the event look a little different this year.
KELOLAND TV
You’re in the (Saint) Nick of time to catch up!
It’s Tuesday and you know what that means! It’s time to meet our next Across the Table guest. We introduced you to a man that moved to Sioux Falls after retiring and how that move turned into a big opportunity. Christmas is near and with Christmas comes lots...
KELOLAND TV
Living nativity scene held in Shenanigans’ parking lot Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of The Table Ministry Church in Sioux Falls got into the holiday spirit Sunday by braving the cold for a living nativity scene — but it was in a place you might not expect. Single-digit temperatures did not stop people from gathering...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 18th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Join the Sioux Falls Jewish community in celebrating Chanukah with a Menorah Lighting ceremony at The Empire Mall. It’s taking place at 4:30 p.m. near the Children’s Play Area. The ceremony will feature a menorah made entirely out of donated food cans for Feeding South Dakota. The free event also includes treats and crafts.
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Bill Early
When you think about retiring and moving to a new community, we bet most of you think about heading south for warmer winters. That’s not what happened for today’s Across the Table guest. He and his wife chose to move to colder temps and call South Dakota home after a nationwide search. He also didn’t stay retired for long.
KELOLAND TV
Newborns receive Christmas stockings at Sanford
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls hospital is giving some of its littlest patients a gift just in time for the holidays. This time of year is always going to be special for the Grunewaldts. That’s because they’ve just welcomed a new member to the family.
KELOLAND TV
Public Menorah lighting held in Sioux Falls Sunday to kick off Chanukah
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Christmas is just under a week away, Chanukah began Sunday night at sundown. To kick off the holiday’s eight days, the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota hosted the seventh annual public Menorah lighting at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. They...
KELOLAND TV
Donate a toy, get a free Indian taco at Watecha Bowl
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls restaurant needs your help getting gifts to kids in the community – and they’re sweetening the deal for each gift that is brought in. Watecha Bowl is known for its Indian tacos. And now you have the chance to...
KELOLAND TV
Family history pieced together with thrift store find
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What started with the purchase of a puzzle at a thrift store in Luverne, Minnesota turned into a reunion of friends and photos dating back to the late 1800s. When a customer opened this box from Redeemed Remnants, they expected to find puzzle pieces.
KELOLAND TV
Great Bear announces opening date
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Ski hill announced today that it plans to open the Monday after Christmas. Great Bear will open for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing at 9 a.m. on the 26th.
KELOLAND TV
Indoor fun when it’s cold in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids home from school? Relatives in town? Time off from work?. There’s lots of indoor activities in Sioux Falls and surrounding area to keep people entertained. With the cold temperatures this week, it may be nice to be inside. Even if it warms up next week, the indoor options can still be a choice.
KELOLAND TV
Hit the slopes at Great Bear starting December 26th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’ve been counting down the days to hit the slopes at Great Bear, you’ll now only have to wait only a handful of days. Opening day is December 26th. The last few days have been good for making snow. “What we’ve...
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD addressing storm-related food needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As KELOLAND settles in for a frigid week, some areas are still struggling to recover from last week’s snow storm. One of the hardest-hit areas of the state was central South Dakota, where for some the situation has become dire. Feeding South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls waives bus fares for cold weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bus fares for Sioux Area Metro will be waived starting Wednesday and ending Saturday due to cold temperatures. SAM On Demand and Paratransit Service rides will also be included free during the time period. SAM bus routes operate from 5:35 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. on weekdays and 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
5 cars stolen this weekend in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures fall this week, it may be tempting to stay inside where it’s warm, while you warm up your car, or leave your car running when you run inside a business, but Sioux Falls Police do not recommend it. Thieves got away...
KELOLAND TV
Snowblower repairs are tough to find in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After trying to dig out from all of last week’s snowfall, many homeowners found themselves in need of snowblower repairs. But in tonight’s Your Money Matters, business owners around Sioux Falls say it’s getting even more difficult to find anyone who can do those repairs.
KELOLAND TV
Removing snow comes with risks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls worker was injured last week when he was hit by a car while clearing snow off a sidewalk. This tractor is a twisted mess after someone slid into it last Thursday in the snow. The worker was lucky. “He’s been out...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KELOLAND TV
What are snow rollers?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the windy and snowy weather, we actually get to see a rare snow phenomenon. When you have windy conditions and temperatures near freezing you can get snow rollers. KELOLAND Weather online resources. These snow rollers have several formation techniques. They can be started...
Comments / 0