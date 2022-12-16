ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

HEADS UP: Abilene police not affiliated with letter asking for donations

By Shelly Womack
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVgId_0jlRaTft00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department has released a statement that said it is not affiliated with an organization that has sent letters to citizens.

APD begins DWI enforcement program in hopes to curb traffic fatalities

APD found these letters came from a group called the ‘National Police Association Inc.’ which is a non-profit based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has an office in Stafford ,Texas.

The letter looks like it could have been sent on behalf of APD, but the department is not affiliated, according to the release .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qVI6_0jlRaTft00
Courtesy of Abilene Police Department

The Abilene Police Department also reminds the community that if they want to donate to this group, they should do so once informed about the organization who they do and do not represent.

The Big Country’s top 10 crime stories of 2022

The end of the letter has a disclaimer that the group is not affiliated with local police or any local government law enforcement agency. APD said there is no need to contact them if you receive a letter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Guinevere Evans
4d ago

they call us also all times of day and night!!! that's how you know it's a scam! APD isn't that needy to interrupt our sleep....unless in person on business! Thank You APD

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Victim shot in leg in north Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of EN 16th Street – Theft of Motor VehiclePolice responded to a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Victim assaulted after traffic accident in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a report of a […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

CITY OF COLEMAN, TEXAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Coleman, Texas will conduct a Public Hearing in a called meeting on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas, regarding the adoption of a proposed Subdivision Ordinance. The purpose of this meeting is to allow citizens an opportunity to discuss the proposed ordinance. The City encourages citizens to participate in the development of subdivision regulations and to make their views known at this public hearing. Citizens unable to attend this meeting may submit their comments to Assistant City Manager James King at City Hall.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

North Abilene home catches fire Tuesday morning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home caught fire in Abilene early Tuesday morning. The fire happened at a residence at Forrest Street and State Street sometime after 8:00 a.m. Witnesses at the scene told KTAB and KRBC there were flames coming from the attic. Multiple people who were home at the time of the fire […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Airstrip Attack returns to the Big Country next year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Airstrip Attack, a street car race that takes place on airport runways, will return to the Big Country next October. Don Green, Abilene Transportation Director, said Airstrip Attack loves the Abilene Regional Airport runway, as it is very wide and long, making it a great place to host this event. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Christmas decorations, packages reported stolen from homes in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Vogel Avenue – Deadly ConductA victim reported an unknown suspect pointed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck near Abilene High School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street. Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries. The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Teen victim receives letter from potential stalker in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Lillius Street – Assault Family ViolencePolice responded to a disturbance in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘It crushes your spirit’: Members of the Restoration Church of Abilene speak out on the fire that took their building, just one week before Christmas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Days after the fire, soot and remains of the Restoration Church of Abilene still swirl through the air. Wally Estrada, Pastor, shared more about this incident. “It would be Sunday morning, at about 1:30 in the morning. We got a call from the ring alarm,” said Estrada. He and other members […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy