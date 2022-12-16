HEADS UP: Abilene police not affiliated with letter asking for donations

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Police Department has released a statement that said it is not affiliated with an organization that has sent letters to citizens.

APD found these letters came from a group called the ‘National Police Association Inc.’ which is a non-profit based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has an office in Stafford ,Texas.

The letter looks like it could have been sent on behalf of APD, but the department is not affiliated, according to the release .

Courtesy of Abilene Police Department

The Abilene Police Department also reminds the community that if they want to donate to this group, they should do so once informed about the organization who they do and do not represent.

The end of the letter has a disclaimer that the group is not affiliated with local police or any local government law enforcement agency. APD said there is no need to contact them if you receive a letter.

