Ravenwood has delightful winter festival
The second annual Ravenwood Winter Festival parade, December 10, brought even more lights to the Christmas lights decorating the business district through town. Santa and Mrs. Claus waved from atop one of the firetrucks which led the parade.
Beemer’s give to North Star
Beemer Accessories and Glass, East First, Maryville, held their fifth annual car show in August and recently donated the proceeds of over $1,400 to North Star Advocacy Center, Maryville. Dakota Beemer, James Beemer, along with Diesel, presented the funds to North Star Director Linda Mattson, and North Star Advocate Meghann Kosman. The money was garnered through the 60 entry fees of the cars as well as other donations. During the show, there were several sizable giveaways, including $400 worth of wheels and tires valued at $1,500. In the past, the show has given the proceeds to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Nodaway Humane Society.
Maurice Peve donates $250,000 to Mosaic designated caregiver zone
After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique and special way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC-M). Peve and his family are long-time Hopkins residents. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years. The family has always been generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.
Winter Storm Watch
The National Weather Service has placed Nodaway County in a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday, December 22nd – Friday, December 23rd. A Wind Chill Warning has also been issued for Thursday, December 22nd – Sunday, December 25th. Wind chill temps will reach approximately -40 degrees. To prevent house...
Sunday, December 18th Events
* First United Methodist Church, Maryville, Advent Worship “I am Mary” series, “Birth: Pain and Wonder,” at 9 and 11 am. * Laura Street Baptist Church Christmas Worship Choir Musical, 8:15 and 10:45 am. * Roadhouse Kids Christmas Crafting Party at Highway 136 Roadhouse, Burlington Jct.,...
Maryville council approves contract for vegetation management services at Mozingo
The Maryville City Council approved a contract with Estate Management Services of Missouri, for vegetation management services at Mozingo Lake on December 12. The lake has had problems in the past with algal blooms, which impact the taste and odor of the water. Applications from Estate Managment in the water have proven effective at reducing algal counts. This approved ordinance will authorize algicide application from September 26 from FY 22 budget for $55,080. It also pre-authorizes FY 23 budgeted amount for algicide applications for $160,000.
December 15, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Northeast Nodaway teams fall to King City
Both the girls and boys Northeast Nodaway Basketball Teams lost to King City on December 9 in Ravenwood. The girls team ended up losing 37 – 46 during the first game of the night, while the boys fell 46 – 66. It was a close game throughout, as...
PEO HT gives Christmas gifts
PEO Chapter HT presented gift bags to Community Services personnel for distribution. Sydney Lyles, Nodaway County outreach director, is shown with PEO members, Sue Schenkel, Sue Gille, Sharleen Reedy who presented the bags to Kathy Rybolt, representing Community Services special projects. Twenty gift bags for older children plus a $100 gift certificate to a single mother with three children were donated by the PEO HT membership.
