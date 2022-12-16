Read full article on original website
Larry Kudlow: If Republican senators vote for the omnibus they are betraying voters
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out the actions of the GOP Senate for backing the massive omnibus spending bill and urges them to not vote for the piece of legislation on 'Kudlow.'
Bipartisan marijuana banking bill in peril amid year-end scramble in Congress
The SAFE Banking Act would let marijuana businesses access banking services and carry out transactions using credit cards, reducing the risk of robberies and theft.
Video of terrifying Hawaii turbulence flight surfaces after multiple injuries
Video has surfaced of social media or a turbulent flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Sunday. Eleven people were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition.
Pelosi urges Democrats to support massive spending bill: ‘Urgent and necessary’
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is urging her troops to get behind a massive bill to fund the government through most of next year, touting new funding for Democratic priorities and citing an urgency to get the package to President Biden’s desk before a potential shutdown at week’s end. In a letter to fellow Democrats, the…
Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature
The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
Here's what's in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
Senate leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-long federal government funding bill early Tuesday morning.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Omnibus bill includes two major provisions that would help keep children fed over the summer
The sprawling government funding package unveiled by Congress early Tuesday contains critical nutrition provisions that anti-hunger advocates say would ensure millions of children have access to healthy food when school is out for the summer. If signed into law, the omnibus bill would address the summer food gap that low-income...
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
To restore order at the border, Democrats must fund enforcing the law, not handouts to cities and migrants
President Joe Biden inherited what his first Border Patrol chief called “arguably the most effective border security in” history. Operational control rapidly disintegrated, however, as Biden reversed nearly all of President Donald Trump’s successful border policies without implementing his own promised “guardrails” to prevent a wave of illegal entries. With Title 42 possibly ending this week, sanctuary-city mayors like Eric Adams are calling for federal aid for what’s expected to be an even bigger deluge. To restore order, taxpayers should demand the administration detain all illegal entrants — as the law already requires — and Congress pay for detention beds, not border-related handouts...
TikTok ban for gov devices included in massive omnibus bill
The the newly-released text of an omnibus bill for funding the government includes a measure to ban social media app TikTok from government devices due to security concerns.
It’s not just Democrats — Republicans are breaking the bank too
Conservatives are often disappointed when Republicans tell us one thing at home when they’re running for office and do quite the opposite as soon as they cross the Potomac. It doesn’t take a long memory to remember that Republicans campaigned on “repealing Obamacare.” These Republicans came home to campaign and loudly proclaimed: “Give us a Republican House!” Conservatives stepped up and made it so. But the GOP candidates came back and pleaded: “No, we can’t repeal Obamacare unless you give us a Republican Senate.” So, conservative activists gave Republicans the Senate. To which the Republican Congress opined, “We’re close, this close to repealing Obamacare. Just...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Team Biden’s dumbest defense yet of prez’s border disaster
Who’s to blame for America’s illegal-migrant nightmare? The latest White House line is that it’s everyone spreading “misinformation” by calling the border open. Seriously: “The border is not open,” insists Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. And “we’re doing the smugglers’ job if we spread misinformation.” Cue Mayor Eric Adams. We asked him about this Tuesday as we discussed his first year. He laughed and noted that the 31,000 illegal migrants already in the city, and the ones flooding El Paso and other border towns, are “coming from somewhere.” And while he’s refrained heroically from fingering the prez, he pointedly continued: “We need to...
MSNBC
The rapid rise and rapid fall of a bipartisan immigration deal
For advocates of immigration reform, there was unexpectedly good news two weeks ago. With time running out in Congress’ lame-duck sessions, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina started circulating a “draft framework” on a bipartisan agreement. It wasn’t perfect,...
Twitter CEO Elon Musk blasts Rep. Adam Schiff in deleted tweet: 'Your brain is too small'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Democratic congressman Adam Schiff clashed over free speech on the platform after Twitter suspended a number of journalists from the platform.
What could GOP control of the House mean for U.S.-China tensions?
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans have vowed to get tougher on China as they prepare to take control of the House, cheering critics of Beijing but also raising concern that one of Washington’s most important bilateral relationships could be further destabilized. Both Democrats and Republicans have grown more vigilant...
It pays not to work in Biden’s America thanks to welfare benefits
Most Americans believe, as we do, in a reliable government safety net in America, so that when people fall on tough times or lose their jobs, their families will not go hungry, lose their homes or suffer deprivation. But most Americans also believe that government assistance should be short-term and aimed at quickly getting people back on their feet, into a job and on the road to being financially self-sufficienct and a contributor to our economy. Today’s welfare programs are failing to accomplish that goal. Did you know that families earning half a million dollars a year can receive ObamaCare subsidies? Or...
Rep. Kevin McCarthy vows to ‘change the course of the FBI’ following ‘Twitter files’ bombshell
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., discusses the FBI's role in the Twitter files as House Republicans plan to subpoena agents in the Twitter probe.
