Washington State

The Maine Writer

Two Bills Are Headed for Biden's Signature

The 117th session of Congress ends on January 3, 2023, and there are two bills that are now headed to Biden for his signature. One is the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by the Senate on December 15, and the other is the Big Cat Public Safety Act.
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
New York Post

To restore order at the border, Democrats must fund enforcing the law, not handouts to cities and migrants

President Joe Biden inherited what his first Border Patrol chief called “arguably the most effective border security in” history. Operational control rapidly disintegrated, however, as Biden reversed nearly all of President Donald Trump’s successful border policies without implementing his own promised “guardrails” to prevent a wave of illegal entries. With Title 42 possibly ending this week, sanctuary-city mayors like Eric Adams are calling for federal aid for what’s expected to be an even bigger deluge. To restore order, taxpayers should demand the administration detain all illegal entrants — as the law already requires — and Congress pay for detention beds, not border-related handouts...
New York Post

It’s not just Democrats — Republicans are breaking the bank too

Conservatives are often disappointed when Republicans tell us one thing at home when they’re running for office and do quite the opposite as soon as they cross the Potomac. It doesn’t take a long memory to remember that Republicans campaigned on “repealing Obama­care.” These Republicans came home to campaign and loudly proclaimed: “Give us a Republican House!” Conservatives stepped up and made it so. But the GOP candidates came back and pleaded: “No, we can’t repeal Obamacare unless you give us a Republican Senate.” So, conservative activists gave Republicans the Senate.  To which the Republican Congress opined, “We’re close, this close to repealing Obamacare. Just...
New York Post

Team Biden’s dumbest defense yet of prez’s border disaster

Who’s to blame for America’s illegal-migrant nightmare? The latest White House line is that it’s everyone spreading “misinformation” by calling the border open. Seriously: “The border is not open,” insists Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. And “we’re doing the smugglers’ job if we spread misinformation.” Cue Mayor Eric Adams. We asked him about this Tuesday as we discussed his first year. He laughed and noted that the 31,000 illegal migrants already in the city, and the ones flooding El Paso and other border towns, are “coming from somewhere.” And while he’s refrained heroically from fingering the prez, he pointedly continued: “We need to...
MSNBC

The rapid rise and rapid fall of a bipartisan immigration deal

For advocates of immigration reform, there was unexpectedly good news two weeks ago. With time running out in Congress’ lame-duck sessions, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina started circulating a “draft framework” on a bipartisan agreement. It wasn’t perfect,...
NBC News

What could GOP control of the House mean for U.S.-China tensions?

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans have vowed to get tougher on China as they prepare to take control of the House, cheering critics of Beijing but also raising concern that one of Washington’s most important bilateral relationships could be further destabilized. Both Democrats and Republicans have grown more vigilant...
New York Post

It pays not to work in Biden’s America thanks to welfare benefits

Most Americans believe, as we do, in a reliable government safety net in America, so that when people fall on tough times or lose their jobs, their families will not go hungry, lose their homes or suffer deprivation. But most Americans also believe that government assistance should be short-term and aimed at quickly getting people back on their feet, into a job and on the road to being financially self-sufficienct and a contributor to our economy.  Today’s welfare programs are failing to accomplish that goal.  Did you know that families earning half a million dollars a year can receive ObamaCare subsidies? Or...
