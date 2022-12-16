ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wglt.org

9 candidates file for Unit 5 school board

Three candidates have filed for Heartland Community College's Board of Trustees. There will be a crowded field seeking to represent Unit 5 schools next spring as nine candidates have filed to serve on the school board in the Normal-based district. Monday was the deadline to file nominating petitions to be...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington city leaders look ahead to 2023

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason and Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said 2022 has been a good year for the city. Speaking in end-of-year interviews, both men said COVID-19 is largely in the rearview mirror, revenues have been strong, and Gleason said the city is starting to get past the 50% to 100% COVID-related cost increases in materials and projects.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington family reaches $2 million settlement following drowning

A Bloomington family has agreed to a $2 million settlement with the state of Iowa over their son's drowning. Derek Nanni, 19, was a freshman on Iowa State's rowing team when he and a teammate, 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David of Washington, D.C., drowned in Little Wall Lake in March 2021. Nanni's...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

WGLT news director Eric Stock's picks for top stories of 2022

"Happy holidays! This Top 10 list isn’t exactly the 10 biggest stories or the year or the 10 stories I liked the most or the ones that were read the most. It’s kind of a combination of the two. That’s the beauty of making your own list, right? You make the rules! Here is a list of stories/features/series that to me highlight the tremendous work the WGLT news team does every day, covering the essentials while also providing depth, context, and creativity."
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Last-minute shopping? Consider buying local

Amy Bateman moved to the Twin Cities this summer to take a job at Rivian. Born and raised in Fort Wayne, the move brought her closer to her family than she had been for about the past 7 years in Kansas City, Missouri. Bateman says it felt a little like...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm watch begins Thursday

Blizzard conditions are possible across central Illinois on Thursday and Friday, threatening to snarl holiday travel plans. A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday morning for Bloomington-Normal and the rest of central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall of between 3 and 5 inches is expected, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected — as low as 30 below in Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

