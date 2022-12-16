Read full article on original website
wglt.org
9 candidates file for Unit 5 school board
Three candidates have filed for Heartland Community College's Board of Trustees. There will be a crowded field seeking to represent Unit 5 schools next spring as nine candidates have filed to serve on the school board in the Normal-based district. Monday was the deadline to file nominating petitions to be...
wglt.org
Bloomington city leaders look ahead to 2023
Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason and Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said 2022 has been a good year for the city. Speaking in end-of-year interviews, both men said COVID-19 is largely in the rearview mirror, revenues have been strong, and Gleason said the city is starting to get past the 50% to 100% COVID-related cost increases in materials and projects.
wglt.org
Town of Normal is looking for new food tenant for Uptown Station vacancy
The Town of Normal is looking for a new restaurant tenant to move into a vacant first-floor space in its Uptown Station. The Subway in that location closed in October, after 10 years in operation. The Town of Normal put out a call for proposals on Dec. 15 for a...
wglt.org
Bloomington family reaches $2 million settlement following drowning
A Bloomington family has agreed to a $2 million settlement with the state of Iowa over their son's drowning. Derek Nanni, 19, was a freshman on Iowa State's rowing team when he and a teammate, 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David of Washington, D.C., drowned in Little Wall Lake in March 2021. Nanni's...
wglt.org
WGLT news director Eric Stock's picks for top stories of 2022
"Happy holidays! This Top 10 list isn’t exactly the 10 biggest stories or the year or the 10 stories I liked the most or the ones that were read the most. It’s kind of a combination of the two. That’s the beauty of making your own list, right? You make the rules! Here is a list of stories/features/series that to me highlight the tremendous work the WGLT news team does every day, covering the essentials while also providing depth, context, and creativity."
wglt.org
Last-minute shopping? Consider buying local
Amy Bateman moved to the Twin Cities this summer to take a job at Rivian. Born and raised in Fort Wayne, the move brought her closer to her family than she had been for about the past 7 years in Kansas City, Missouri. Bateman says it felt a little like...
wglt.org
OSF HealthCare using remote monitoring program honed during COVID-19 pandemic to manage RSV patients
Hospitals are facing a capacity crunch just in time for the holidays. That's due to respiratory viruses, but COVID-19 isn't the biggest driver of hospitalizations this winter. Instead, medical officials say an earlier-than-usual onset of RSV, coupled with an influenza wave, are packing emergency departments to capacity. That's particularly true...
wglt.org
How to entertain out-of-town visitors to Bloomington-Normal during the holidays
For Bloomington-Normal’s many new residents, this year may be their first time hosting out-of-town visitors for the holidays. And yes, the weather may be frigid, but there’s still plenty of ways to show off your hometown – no matter how long you’ve lived here. WGLT checked...
wglt.org
'It's an official milk and bread advisory': Meteorologists say be prepared ahead of forecasted winter storm
Whether Bloomington-Normal sees a white Christmas is still up in the air (so to speak), but forecasters say it will certainly be a brutally cold one. That's thanks to a winter storm that's expected to hit the area by Thursday, according to Lincoln-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano. "We're...
wglt.org
Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm watch begins Thursday
Blizzard conditions are possible across central Illinois on Thursday and Friday, threatening to snarl holiday travel plans. A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday morning for Bloomington-Normal and the rest of central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall of between 3 and 5 inches is expected, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected — as low as 30 below in Bloomington-Normal.
