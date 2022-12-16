Read full article on original website
WATE
Kash Kreations turns currency into beautiful works of art
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Kash Kreations they specialize in turning currency into beautiful works of art. This local female owned and operated business has plenty of options just in time for the holidays. Beautiful decorations, unique gifts, and breath-taking displays can all be found at Kash Kreations. A...
WATE
Personalized salad in a jar? Try it now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat local and good food. Daddy Mac’s Down Home is the spot for some of the best barbeque, wings, burgers, and more. One item on their menu has received much popularity for its good tastes and uniqueness. The Salad Jar is for all salad lovers and is completely customizable to your liking.
Drag show at Tennessee Theatre puts spotlight on age limits
'A Drag Show Christmas' performance at the Tennessee Theatre has brought age limits at drag shows into the spotlight.
Chris Rock to perform in Knoxville during 2023 world tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comedy star Chris Rock is hitting the again road in 2023 for his world tour that will bring him to East Tennessee in February. The award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer announced the first 2023 dates for his “Ego Death World Tour.” Rock will perform in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. […]
$30K gifted to Knoxville animal shelters for Christmas
Two East Tennessee animal shelters are able to help more pets thanks to a Christmas gift from a local car dealership. Furrow Automotive Group’s Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville gave $15,000 to Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley.
Families embracing the cold as Ober Mountain opens slopes for the season
Ober Mountain was able to prepare its slopes and kick off the winter skiing and snowboarding season Tuesday. Several families up at Ober said it's the perfect place to teach their kids how to ski and snowboard.
WATE
MEDIC and Ober Gatlinburg partner to save lives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – During the holiday season MEDIC Regional Blood Center celebrates donors that make their work for our community possible. MEDIC has teamed up with Ober Gatlinburg to offer great incentives for donations at this crucial time of year. East Tennessee does not need a reason to...
wvlt.tv
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
WATE
The Importance of Colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early. Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe …. Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers talks about how people can...
WATE
4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. 4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to...
WATE
Historic Knoxville building could soon be demolished
An application submitted to the City of Knoxville by the owner of the Pryor Brown Garage has requested permission to demolish the nearly 100-year-old building. Historic Knoxville building could soon be demolished. An application submitted to the City of Knoxville by the owner of the Pryor Brown Garage has requested...
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
WATE
Playful puppy is looking for a new home
Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN
Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
WATE
Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads
TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads. TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. KPD officer fired back in June. Drugs,...
WATE
Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos
A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s. Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets …. A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep." Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.
WATE
Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming to Knoxville
Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre. Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming …. Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre. Crime...
What Knoxville’s homeless shelters say they need ahead of freezing weather
With winter weather bringing freezing temperatures throughout the next week, the cold will affects everyone, especially those who are homeless this holiday season.
